Who Is Ro Khanna and Why Was the US Congressman Detained During His West Bank Visit?

US Congressman Ro Khanna’s recent visit to the occupied West Bank has attracted global attention after he claimed that he and his team were briefly held by armed Israeli settlers while visiting a Palestinian village.

The California Democrat alleged that settlers carrying US-made M4 rifles surrounded their vehicle and prevented them from leaving for more than an hour. The incident has renewed discussions about settler violence, US military support in the region, and the challenges faced by Palestinian communities in the West Bank.

Who is Congressman Ro Khanna?

Ro Khanna is an Indian-American politician and a Democratic member of the US House of Representatives. He represents California’s 17th Congressional District, which includes parts of Silicon Valley, and has served in Congress since 2017.

Born on September 13, 1976, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Khanna completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Chicago in 1998 before earning a law degree from Yale Law School in 2001.

Before becoming a lawmaker, Khanna worked as a lawyer, professor and author. He also served as Deputy Assistant Secretary at the US Department of Commerce from 2009 to 2011 and was part of the California Workforce Development Board from 2012 to 2016.

After unsuccessful congressional campaigns in 2004 and 2014, Khanna won election to the US House in 2016. Since then, he has successfully defended his seat through multiple re-election campaigns.

He is known nationally for his work on technology policy, economic reform, workers’ rights and progressive issues, becoming one of the most prominent Indian-American politicians in Washington.

What happened during Ro Khanna’s West Bank visit?

The alleged detention took place while Khanna was visiting Khirbet Zanuta, a Palestinian village in the southern West Bank. The area has previously been affected by reports of settler attacks and displacement of residents.

Khanna said his group was visiting the remains of a village and a school that had been destroyed when armed settlers approached their vehicle and blocked the road.

Speaking about the incident, Khanna said the settlers were carrying M4 rifles, which are manufactured in the United States, and that the group was unable to leave until Israeli security personnel arrived.

His aide Cameron Kasky said the team remained stopped for over an hour and contacted the US Embassy in Jerusalem for assistance before Israeli forces and police intervened.

Israeli response to the allegations

The Israeli military confirmed that it had received reports of Israeli civilians blocking vehicles near Khirbet Zanuta. It said soldiers and police officers arrived, dispersed the settlers and allowed the vehicles to continue.

However, the military did not directly address Khanna’s claim that security personnel supported the settlers rather than the visiting US delegation.

The incident has increased attention on concerns surrounding settler violence in the West Bank and the role of American-made weapons in the region.

Why did Khanna visit the West Bank?

Khanna said he chose a Palestinian-led tour of the West Bank instead of focusing on official Israeli meetings. He described the visit as an effort to understand conditions on the ground directly from Palestinian communities.

The controversy surrounding the visit has placed fresh focus on the wider Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the experiences of residents in occupied territories, and the role of international involvement in the region.