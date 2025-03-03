Who Is Robert Crimo III? Highland Park Parade Shooting Suspect Pleads Guilty, Faces Life in Prison

Robert Crimo III, the man accused of killing seven people in the 2022 Highland Park parade shooting, pleaded guilty to all charges in a surprise move as his trial was set to begin. The 24-year-old now faces life in prison, bringing an unexpected turn to one of Illinois' deadliest mass shooting cases.

The trial of Robert Crimo III, accused of carrying out the deadly mass shooting during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, ended abruptly on Monday as the suspect pleaded guilty to all charges. The unexpected plea came just before opening statements were set to begin at the Lake County Courthouse.

Sentencing on April 23

Crimo, 24, faced 69 counts of murder and attempted murder for the July 4, 2022, attack that left seven people dead and nearly 50 others injured. He now awaits sentencing on April 23, where he faces life imprisonment without parole. Illinois abolished the death penalty in 2011.

Crimo’s decision to plead guilty came as a surprise to both the court and the victims’ families. Last week, during jury selection, Crimo gave no indication that he intended to change his plea. Instead, he watched quietly as his defense attorneys — Lake County Public Defender Gregory Ticsay and Assistant Public Defender Anton Trizna — and the prosecutor, Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart, questioned potential jurors.

Ashbey Beasley, a survivor of the shooting who attended the parade with her 6-year-old son, described the plea as both a relief and a shock.

“I think we were all just surprised and waiting to see what happened,” said Beasley, who has since become an advocate for gun control.

Robert Crimo III Fired Dozens of Rounds

On July 4, 2022, Crimo climbed a fire escape onto the rooftop of a building overlooking the parade route. At 10:14 a.m., he opened fire on the crowd below, according to police. He fired dozens of rounds, killing seven people and wounding scores of others. Among the victims were:

Stephen Straus, 88

Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78

Eduardo Uvaldo, 69

Katherine Goldstein, 64

Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63

Kevin McCarthy, 37, and his wife Irina McCarthy, 35

One of the youngest victims, 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, was left paralyzed from the waist down after a bullet severed his spinal cord.

Crimo allegedly disguised himself in women’s clothing during the attack to blend in with the fleeing crowd. After abandoning his weapon, he walked among the parade attendees before escaping in his mother’s car. He drove to Madison, Wisconsin, where police say he considered carrying out another mass shooting. Crimo eventually returned to Illinois, where he was arrested.

Robert Crimo III With a Troubled History

Authorities later revealed that Crimo had spent weeks planning the massacre. A budding rapper who went by the stage name Awake the Rapper, Crimo was described by friends as a music-obsessed loner. His father, Robert Crimo Jr., pleaded guilty to seven felony counts of reckless conduct in connection with the shooting. He was sentenced to 60 days in prison for sponsoring his son’s gun license application, despite warnings from a relative that Crimo had threatened to “kill everyone” and collected knives.

Prosecutors presented over 10,000 pages of evidence, including a videotaped interrogation in which Crimo confessed to the shooting. In December, Judge Victoria Rossetti rejected the defense’s request to suppress the confession, ruling that Crimo voluntarily waived his right to remain silent.

Legal Maneuvering and Final Plea

Crimo’s legal proceedings have been marked by unpredictability. In June 2024, he was expected to accept a plea deal but abruptly changed his mind. Later that year, he dismissed his public defenders, opting to represent himself before reversing the decision a month later and requesting legal representation again.

Despite the abrupt guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed 48 additional counts of aggravated battery with a firearm without explanation. Neither the defense nor Judge Rossetti objected.

Crimo, dressed in a black suit with his face tattooed with the number 47 and additional tattoos on his neck and hands, remained silent as he left the courtroom. He is set to be sentenced on April 23, where he faces life in prison for one of the deadliest mass shootings in Illinois history.

