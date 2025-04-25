Home
Saturday, April 26, 2025
  Who Is Roger Mahony? Controversial Cardinal Who Protected Pedophile Priests Chosen to Help Seal Pope Francis' Casket

Who Is Roger Mahony? Controversial Cardinal Who Protected Pedophile Priests Chosen to Help Seal Pope Francis’ Casket

Mahony, 89, was among nine cardinals selected by the Vatican to take part in the rite ahead of the pontiff's funeral scheduled for Saturday at St. Peter’s Square.

Who Is Roger Mahony? Controversial Cardinal Who Protected Pedophile Priests Chosen to Help Seal Pope Francis’ Casket

Mahony led the LA archdiocese for 25 years and was relieved of public duties by his successor, Archbishop Jose Gomez, in 2011.


Despite his past involvement in a major clerical sex abuse cover-up, retired US Cardinal Roger Mahony has been chosen to assist in the ceremonial sealing of Pope Francis’ casket.

According to a report by the New York Post on Friday, Mahony, 89, was among nine cardinals selected by the Vatican to take part in the rite ahead of the pontiff’s funeral scheduled for Saturday at St. Peter’s Square.

Cardinal Mahony Previously Stripped of Duties

Mahony, the former Archbishop of Los Angeles, was stripped of all public and administrative responsibilities in January 2013 due to his role in shielding abusive priests. Despite this, the New York Post noted that Mahony is set to help oversee Pope Francis’ interment at Rome’s Basilica of Saint Mary Major after the funeral.

Outrage from Victims’ Advocacy Groups

Anne Barrett Doyle, a representative of the survivors’ group Bishop Accountability, criticized the decision, saying, “Shame on him for participating in the public rite for Pope Francis, and shame on the College of Cardinals for allowing him to do so.” She expressed concern that his presence undermines the Vatican’s commitment to accountability.

In response to backlash, a Vatican spokesperson clarified on Thursday that Mahony’s involvement was due to his seniority among cardinals, asserting it was a matter of tradition rather than judgment of character. A statement from the Los Angeles Archdiocese further added that Mahony remains in “good standing” and no longer holds administrative roles due to retirement.

Cardinal Mahony’s Troubled History with Clergy Abuse

Mahony led the Los Angeles Archdiocese for 25 years and faced severe criticism for his role in covering up child sex abuse cases involving priests. One particularly notorious case involved Michael Baker, a priest who admitted in 1986 to molesting two boys over several years.

Instead of removing him, Mahony sent Baker for psychological treatment and allowed him to remain active in nine parishes until 2000. Baker was eventually convicted of child molestation in 2007.

Record-Setting Abuse Settlement

That same year, the Los Angeles Archdiocese agreed to a landmark $660 million settlement covering more than 500 lawsuits related to clergy abuse. Mahony has since issued multiple public apologies for mishandling these cases, stating church officials at the time did not fully comprehend how to address abuse allegations.

As preparations continue for Pope Francis’ funeral, reports highlight his desire for a modest burial. This includes a simple tomb and traditional rituals such as the use of a zinc-lined coffin and the placement of the papal ring, as per longstanding Vatican customs.

