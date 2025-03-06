Canadian ex-Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding has been named among the FBI's 10 most-wanted fugitives, accused of running a cross-border drug empire linked to the Sinaloa cartel. U.S. authorities have intensified their search, offering a $10 million reward for information on Wedding's whereabouts.

Canadian national Ryan Wedding, a former Olympic snowboarder, has been added to the FBI’s list of 10 most-wanted fugitives, with authorities offering a $10 million reward for information leading to his arrest. The announcement was made during a press conference in Los Angeles on Thursday, intensifying a manhunt that began in 2015.

Extensive Criminal Enterprise Allegations

Wedding, 43, is facing U.S. federal charges related to three murders, a cocaine trafficking conspiracy, and leading a continuing criminal enterprise. According to the indictment filed in the Central District of California, he operated the drug network between 2011 and 2024, transporting hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia through Mexico into California.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) stated that Wedding’s alleged operation used the city as a primary hub, moving up to five metric tonnes of fentanyl per month to various cities across the U.S. and Canada.

“The increase in the reward should make it clear: there is nowhere safe for Wedding to hide,” said LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton.

Ryan Wedding Has Connection to Sinaloa Cartel

Authorities believe Wedding is currently hiding in Mexico under the protection of the notorious Sinaloa cartel. The FBI released a recent photo of Wedding wearing a blue baseball cap, displaying prominent tattoos, and a gold watch. However, the agency declined to disclose where the picture was taken.

“Wedding, who is wealthy, is dangerous and has connections in very high places,” said Akil Davis, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office.

Wedding, also known by the aliases “El Jefe” and “Public Enemy,” is accused of orchestrating three murders and an attempted murder as part of his criminal enterprise. The indictment alleges that Wedding and his second-in-command, Andrew Clark, hired contract killers to eliminate perceived threats to their business.

In November 2023, Wedding and Clark allegedly ordered the murder of an Indian couple visiting Canada, mistakenly believing they had stolen a cocaine shipment. The couple was shot to death in front of their daughter, who was also shot but survived.

Ryan Wedding Second-in-Command Arrested in October

Further killings tied to the enterprise include the April 2024 murder of a man in Ontario, who was shot in his driveway, and the May 2024 killing of another man over a drug debt as he sat in his car.

Andrew Clark was arrested in Mexico in October and later extradited to the United States, where he was arraigned in Phoenix earlier this week. Clark, along with co-defendant Malik Damion, is accused of ordering one of the killings.

Federal authorities continue to search for Wedding, warning that he remains highly dangerous. The increased reward signals the seriousness of the case, as officials believe Wedding’s ties to organized crime make him particularly difficult to apprehend.

“We are committed to finding Wedding and bringing him to justice,” Davis added.

The FBI urges anyone with information on Wedding’s whereabouts to contact their local authorities or submit tips via their website.

