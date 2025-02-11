Home
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Who Is Ryuta Watanabe? Japanese Man Earns 1.25 Million Yen But Depends On Wives’ Incomes

A Japanese social media influencer has revealed that he earns nearly 1.25 million yen (approximately ₹70,000) per month but depends on the income of his three wives to cover household expenses. Ryuta Watanabe, 36, also expressed his ambitious desire to father 54 children, aiming to surpass the record set by Japanese shogun Tokugawa Ienari, who had 53 children with 27 concubines.

Who Is Ryuta Watanabe?

Watanabe refers to himself as a “himo otoko,” a Japanese term that translates to an able-bodied man who relies financially on women. According to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), he has openly shared his lifestyle and beliefs on social media, gaining widespread attention and controversy.

Living With Three Wives and Multiple Children

Watanabe currently lives with three women whom he calls his wives. However, since polygamy is illegal in Japan, they are his partners without legal registration. He resides with these three women and their four children, including a set of twins.

In addition to his three live-in partners, Watanabe has a fourth wife who does not live with him. She maintains an on-and-off relationship with him. Over the years, he has also fathered seven more children with different women he previously dated.

From Part-Time Jobs to Social Media Fame

Watanabe dropped out of secondary school and worked over 20 part-time jobs before discovering his true calling. He eventually became a gigolo, and as he puts it, he was “born to be a gigolo.”

His journey as an online influencer began in 2024 when he started sharing glimpses of his unconventional lifestyle on social media. Since then, he has gained significant attention, claiming that his work as an influencer brings in millions of yen.

Mixed Reactions From Social Media Users

Watanabe’s lifestyle has sparked strong reactions from the public. Many Japanese social media users have voiced their concerns and opinions.

“What he does looks nothing different from a cult religion, and it scares me,” one user commented, according to SCMP. Another user questioned whether Watanabe could be a good option for hardworking women who do not want to marry but still want children. A third person expressed concern for the children growing up in such an unconventional family structure, fearing they might face criticism and bullying.

In a previous interview, Watanabe shared his determination to increase his chances of having more children. He revealed that he engages in sex more than 28 times a week and has a strict policy of never masturbating to avoid “wasting his sperm.”

