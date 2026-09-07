Who Is Sarah Khalifa? Egyptian TV Host Who Said She Never Smoked a Cigarette Faces Death Penalty; Here’s Why

The judge in Egypt sentenced the television presenter Sarah Khalifa and eleven others for the crimes of manufacturing and trafficking drugs. The accused, Sarah Khalifa, is thirty-nine years old, and she is widely known as a prominent television presenter in Egypt. She is known for hosting the show Mission Impossible, which is about security and crime. In light of this case, she now finds herself at the centre of one of the biggest drug cases ever in Egypt. However, Khalifa has denied the allegations and said she is innocent. Her lawyer has also said that she will appeal the death sentence.

Who Is Sarah Khalifa?

Sarah Khalifa is an Egyptian television presenter and businesswoman. She made a name for herself as the hostess of the television program Mission Impossible. Other than her work in television, she also runs a cosmetic surgery clinic. Additionally, Sarah operates a production company that arranges different kinds of parties and events. However, Khalifa’s public image took a drastic turn following her arrest in Cairo in April 2025.

Sarah Khalifa Death Sentence: What Is the Drug Trafficking Case Against Her?

According to Egyptian state-owned newspaper Al-Ahram, Khalifa and other defendants were accused of being part of an organised criminal group. Prosecutors alleged that the group imported raw materials from outside Egypt to manufacture synthetic drugs.

Authorities said different members of the alleged network had separate roles. Some were accused of importing the materials. Others were allegedly involved in manufacturing and distributing the drugs. The investigation reportedly led to the seizure of more than 750 kg of narcotics and materials used to manufacture them. Authorities also allegedly discovered two apartments being used as drug laboratories. Unlicensed firearms and ammunition were reportedly found during the operation as well.

Sarah Khalifa Death Sentenced Along With 11 Others

The Egyptian court sentenced Khalifa and 11 other defendants to death over their alleged involvement in the case. Nine other defendants were sentenced to life imprisonment, while seven people were acquitted. The verdict was initially announced last month. It was later formally confirmed after Egypt’s Grand Mufti issued a religious opinion, which is part of the legal procedure followed in death penalty cases in the country. Khalifa’s lawyer has said that the television presenter will challenge the verdict.

Sarah Khalifa Death Sentence: She Denies Drug Allegations

Khalifa has strongly denied the allegations throughout the case. During a court hearing last September, she reportedly told the judge that she had never seen drugs before she was photographed with them at the offices of Egypt’s anti-narcotics authority. She also told investigators that she had never smoked a cigarette in her life. Egyptian media reported that Khalifa became emotional in court and pleaded for mercy.

“Please listen to me, sir. My parents raised me well; they are people who pray, and I don’t need drug money” she said.

Her statements have drawn significant attention as the case continues to generate headlines in Egypt and internationally.

What Evidence Did Prosecutors Present?

According to Al-Ahram, prosecutors built their case using statements from 20 witnesses. The prosecution also relied on technical and digital evidence. This reportedly included messages, photographs and videos that investigators said documented the activities of the alleged criminal group. The evidence was presented as part of the case against Khalifa and the other defendants accused of involvement in the drug operation.

Egypt’s Death Penalty and Drug Trafficking Laws

Egypt continues to retain the death penalty for several serious offences. These include premeditated murder, terrorism, certain rape offences and drug trafficking-related crimes. However, the use of capital punishment, particularly in drug-related cases, has faced criticism from international human rights organisations.

Amnesty International reported that Egypt handed down 492 death sentences in 2025, with 23 executions carried out during the year. The organisation has argued that the death penalty should be limited under international law to crimes involving intentional killing.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian Commission for Rights and Freedoms reportedly recorded 541 death sentences in Egypt during 2025, according to a report by Independent. For Sarah Khalifa, the case is not yet over. Her planned appeal could lead to further legal proceedings in one of the most closely watched criminal cases involving a prominent Egyptian television personality.