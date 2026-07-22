Who Is Satchidananda Panda? Why Indian-Origin Scientist Resigned From California’s Salk Institute

Indian-origin scientist Satchidananda Panda, one of the world’s best-known researchers on circadian rhythms and intermittent fasting, has resigned from California’s Salk Institute, bringing his 22-year association with the research centre to an end. Reportedly, according to the journal Science, Panda will officially leave the institute on August 13. His exit comes after he was placed on administrative leave while the institute investigated allegations of workplace sexual misconduct made by a female research assistant from his laboratory.

The Satchidananda Panda case has drawn attention because of his global standing in biomedical research. The scientist, who is in his mid-50s, has denied the allegations. In an email quoted by Science, he wrote, “I am deeply committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and professional environment for everyone in my research team and across the institute. These values are central to my leadership.”

How the Satchidananda Panda investigation began at the Salk Institute

As per reports, the complaint was filed in March this year through the institute’s official reporting system. Explaining the action it took, the Salk Institute said, “In March of this year, a staff research assistant raised concerns about workplace misconduct through Salk’s official reporting channels… The Institute offered support and resources to the staff member and initiated a prompt, thorough, and impartial investigation.”

The woman, whose identity has not been disclosed by the institute, later left Salk voluntarily, according to a New York Post report. Reports also said this was not the first time Satchidananda Panda had faced an internal investigation. According to Science, Salk had looked into harassment allegations against him at least once before in recent years. Employees also told the journal that Panda had not been seen on campus for several weeks.

Why Satchidananda Panda said he was stepping down

While denying the misconduct allegations, Satchidananda Panda gave a different reason for resigning in a separate email sent to his laboratory members and faculty colleagues. He said he wanted to focus on writing a book on how recent advances in circadian rhythm research could shape human health.

“This is the right moment to pause, take fresh stock of these shifts, and redefine the goals for the next phase of my career,” Panda reportedly wrote, as per reports.

Satchidananda Panda’s research made him one of the world’s most-cited scientists

Beyond the controversy, Satchidananda Panda is widely known for studying the body’s internal 24-hour clock and the health benefits of intermittent fasting, also known as time-restricted eating. His research focuses on understanding the molecular mechanisms behind circadian rhythms and finding ways to prevent and reverse chronic diseases.

His work brought millions of dollars in research funding to the Salk Institute. He has written two books on the subject, is among the world’s most-cited researchers according to Clarivate, and in 2023 was elected a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), the organisation that publishes Science.

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