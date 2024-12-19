Home
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Who Is Sergei Polunin? This Former Ballet Dancer With Putin Tattoos Is Leaving Russia: Fulfilled My Mission Here

While Polunin’s departure marks the end of an era in Russia, the dancer has not revealed what lies ahead for him and his family.

Who Is Sergei Polunin? This Former Ballet Dancer With Putin Tattoos Is Leaving Russia: Fulfilled My Mission Here

Former Royal Ballet principal dancer Sergei Polunin, known for his controversial tattoos of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has revealed plans to leave Russia.

The Ukrainian-Russian dancer, who gained notoriety for supporting Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, announced his decision on Instagram, stating that his “time in Russia ran out a long time ago.”

In a post originally shared on his Telegram account, the 35-year-old dancer expressed a sense of closure, suggesting he had fulfilled his “mission” in Russia. While Polunin did not provide a specific reason for his departure, he mentioned feeling that his soul “is not where it should be.”

He plans to leave with his wife, Yelena, and their three children, though their next destination remains uncertain.

Earlier this year, Polunin voiced concerns about his safety, claiming he was being followed. Despite his high-profile status, his recent experiences appear to have influenced his decision to relocate.

Rise and Fall in Russia

Polunin, who was born in Ukraine, gained Russian citizenship in 2019 and held prestigious roles in Crimea, including acting head of a dance academy in Sevastopol and director of the city’s opera and ballet theatre. However, his influence has waned recently. In August, former Bolshoi prima Maria Alexandrova replaced him as head of the academy, and his theatre director role was assigned to singer Ildar Abdrazakov earlier this month.

Polunin’s recent social media posts suggest a change in his stance on the Ukraine conflict. On December 9, he expressed sympathy for the residents of a bombarded village near Kherson, Ukraine, and stated that “the worst deal would be better than war.”

Polunin, often referred to as the “bad boy of ballet,” has had a tumultuous career. At 13, he won a scholarship to the Royal Ballet School in London and became its youngest principal dancer. However, his rebellious nature led him to resign in 2012 at the height of his fame.

His career highlights include a viral 2015 video set to Hozier’s Take Me to Church and the 2016 documentary Dancer. Polunin also performed in Moscow’s Stanislavsky Musical Theatre before focusing on solo projects, such as portraying Grigory Rasputin.

Putin Tattoos and Political Support

Polunin made headlines in 2019 for his tattoos of Putin, including a large portrait on his chest and smaller ones on his shoulders. He also bears a Ukrainian trident on his hand. This year, he publicly backed Putin’s reelection campaign as a celebrity endorser.

While Polunin’s departure marks the end of an era in Russia, the dancer has not revealed what lies ahead for him and his family. His legacy as a performer and his controversial choices continue to spark debate in the world of ballet and beyond.

