Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Who Is Shaikha Ali Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s Yoga Pioneer Honored With Padma Shri By President Droupadi Murmu?

Who Is Shaikha Ali Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s Yoga Pioneer Honored With Padma Shri By President Droupadi Murmu?

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday conferred the Padma Shri award on H.E. Shaikha Ali Jaber Al-Sabah for her outstanding contributions to promoting Yoga globally. A lifelong meditator and humanitarian, Al-Sabah is the founder of Daratma for Yoga Education, Kuwait’s first officially licensed yoga studio.

Who Is Shaikha Ali Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s Yoga Pioneer Honored With Padma Shri By President Droupadi Murmu?

President Droupadi Murmu honors Shaikha Ali Jaber Al-Sabah with Padma Shri for her global contributions to Yoga and humanitarian efforts.


President Droupadi Murmu on Monday honored H.E. Shaikha Ali Jaber Al-Sabah with the prestigious Padma Shri award for her contributions to promoting Yoga globally.

Al-Sabah, a lifelong meditator and yoga practitioner, is the founder of Daratma for Yoga Education — Kuwait’s first officially licensed yoga studio.

In a post on X, Rashtrapati Bhavan shared, “President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri in the field of Yoga to H.E. Shka. Shaikha Ali Jaber Al-Sabah. She is a keen yoga practitioner. She is the founder of Daratma for Yoga Education, Kuwait’s first officially licensed yoga studio. She has been working for bridging cultural gaps and bringing people together through her charitable activities.”

Who Is Shaikha Ali Jaber Al-Sabah?

Al-Sabah has dedicated her life not just to practicing yoga, but also to humanitarian work, consistently striving to bridge cultural divides and bring communities together through various charitable initiatives.

Her journey with yoga began in 2001. In 2014, she founded Daratma, a yoga and wellness studio offering education to individuals seeking harmony, balance, and awareness. The studio’s name is deeply symbolic: “Dar” — an Arabic and Quranic term meaning “home” or “dwelling” — and “Atma” — Sanskrit for the “immortal soul” — together reflecting the essence of her mission.

Shaikha Ali Jaber Al-Sabah Transforming Yoga Landscape in Kuwait

Al-Sabah’s efforts led to a significant breakthrough in Kuwait’s regulatory framework. Through her advocacy, the Ministry of Trade and Commerce introduced a Yoga Education license, making formal yoga education accessible across the country.

Beyond her work with yoga, she has extended her commitment to humanitarian causes. In 2021, she initiated Yomnak lil Yaman, a fundraiser aimed at assisting Yemeni refugees and internally displaced persons.

Recognition by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Earlier, on December 22, 2024, during his visit to Kuwait, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Al-Sabah to discuss ways to popularize yoga among the youth. Appreciating her passion for fitness and wellness, PM Modi acknowledged her efforts publicly.

In a post on X, he said,”Met HH Shaikha AJ Al-Sabah in Kuwait. She has distinguished herself for her passion towards Yoga and fitness. She has established her own Yoga and wellness studio, which is quite popular in Kuwait. We talked about ways to make Yoga more popular among the youth.”

Their conversation focused on strengthening the reach of yoga among younger generations.

Expanding Global Footprint

Al-Sabah’s work extends far beyond Kuwait. She has organized Reiki Jin Kei Do master training sessions and conducted consciousness training at the Monroe Institute in the United States.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she actively distributed educational supplies to underprivileged children in Kuwait, further highlighting her commitment to community welfare.

Additionally, she has ventured into creative fields. Al-Sabah founded Shams Concept, a design studio, and worked as a creative producer for the KenNiz TV show on Al-Watan TV.

Also Read: Watch | King Crowned: Ajith Kumar Honoured With Padma Bhushan Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony | Padma Awards 2025

Filed under

kuwait Padma Shri Shaikha Ali Jaber Al-Sabah

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14,

14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks IPL And T20 Records With Fastest Century For Rajasthan Royals Against...
newsx

Will Dependency On AI Cause Lack Of Creativity In Students?
Speculation arises as a T

Turkey Denies Claims Of Arms Delivery To Pakistan, Erdoğan Calls For De-escalation
President Droupadi Murmu

Who Is Shaikha Ali Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s Yoga Pioneer Honored With Padma Shri By President...
Tourist Rishi Bhatt recal

Zipline Operator Shouted ‘Allahhu Akbar’ Thrice Before Terrorists Opened Fire: Survivor Of Pahalgam Attack
newsx

Why Is BBC Facing Fresh Fire From India Over Its Pahalgam Terror Attack Coverage?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks IPL And T20 Records With Fastest Century For Rajasthan Royals Against Gujarat Titans

14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks IPL And T20 Records With Fastest Century For Rajasthan Royals Against...

Will Dependency On AI Cause Lack Of Creativity In Students?

Will Dependency On AI Cause Lack Of Creativity In Students?

Turkey Denies Claims Of Arms Delivery To Pakistan, Erdoğan Calls For De-escalation

Turkey Denies Claims Of Arms Delivery To Pakistan, Erdoğan Calls For De-escalation

Zipline Operator Shouted ‘Allahhu Akbar’ Thrice Before Terrorists Opened Fire: Survivor Of Pahalgam Attack

Zipline Operator Shouted ‘Allahhu Akbar’ Thrice Before Terrorists Opened Fire: Survivor Of Pahalgam Attack

Why Is BBC Facing Fresh Fire From India Over Its Pahalgam Terror Attack Coverage?

Why Is BBC Facing Fresh Fire From India Over Its Pahalgam Terror Attack Coverage?

Entertainment

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

Watch | King Crowned: Ajith Kumar Honoured With Padma Bhushan Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony | Padma Awards 2025

Watch | King Crowned: Ajith Kumar Honoured With Padma Bhushan Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony

Who Is Neha Singh Rathore? Folk Singer Faces Sedation Charges Over Provocative Pahalgam Attack Posts

Who Is Neha Singh Rathore? Folk Singer Faces Sedation Charges Over Provocative Pahalgam Attack Posts

Who Is Gulki Joshi’s Boyfriend? Maddam Sir Actress Once Revealed How She Found Love On A Dating App

Who Is Gulki Joshi’s Boyfriend? Maddam Sir Actress Once Revealed How She Found Love On

Who Is Rapper Vedan? Kerala Artist, 29, Arrested After Excise Officials Seize Cannabis At His Flat In Thrippunithura

Who Is Rapper Vedan? Kerala Artist, 29, Arrested After Excise Officials Seize Cannabis At His

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After