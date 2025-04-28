Who Is Shaikha Ali Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s Yoga Pioneer Honored With Padma Shri By President Droupadi Murmu?

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday conferred the Padma Shri award on H.E. Shaikha Ali Jaber Al-Sabah for her outstanding contributions to promoting Yoga globally. A lifelong meditator and humanitarian, Al-Sabah is the founder of Daratma for Yoga Education, Kuwait’s first officially licensed yoga studio.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday honored H.E. Shaikha Ali Jaber Al-Sabah with the prestigious Padma Shri award for her contributions to promoting Yoga globally.

Al-Sabah, a lifelong meditator and yoga practitioner, is the founder of Daratma for Yoga Education — Kuwait’s first officially licensed yoga studio.

In a post on X, Rashtrapati Bhavan shared, “President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri in the field of Yoga to H.E. Shka. Shaikha Ali Jaber Al-Sabah. She is a keen yoga practitioner. She is the founder of Daratma for Yoga Education, Kuwait’s first officially licensed yoga studio. She has been working for bridging cultural gaps and bringing people together through her charitable activities.”

President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri in the field of Yoga to H.E. Shka. Shaikha Ali Jaber Al-Sabah. She is a keen yoga practitioner. She is the founder of Daratma for Yoga Education, Kuwait's first officially licensed yoga studio. She has been working for bridging cultural gaps and bringing people together through her charitable activities.

Who Is Shaikha Ali Jaber Al-Sabah?

Al-Sabah has dedicated her life not just to practicing yoga, but also to humanitarian work, consistently striving to bridge cultural divides and bring communities together through various charitable initiatives.

Her journey with yoga began in 2001. In 2014, she founded Daratma, a yoga and wellness studio offering education to individuals seeking harmony, balance, and awareness. The studio’s name is deeply symbolic: “Dar” — an Arabic and Quranic term meaning “home” or “dwelling” — and “Atma” — Sanskrit for the “immortal soul” — together reflecting the essence of her mission.

Shaikha Ali Jaber Al-Sabah Transforming Yoga Landscape in Kuwait

Al-Sabah’s efforts led to a significant breakthrough in Kuwait’s regulatory framework. Through her advocacy, the Ministry of Trade and Commerce introduced a Yoga Education license, making formal yoga education accessible across the country.

Beyond her work with yoga, she has extended her commitment to humanitarian causes. In 2021, she initiated Yomnak lil Yaman, a fundraiser aimed at assisting Yemeni refugees and internally displaced persons.

Recognition by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Earlier, on December 22, 2024, during his visit to Kuwait, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Al-Sabah to discuss ways to popularize yoga among the youth. Appreciating her passion for fitness and wellness, PM Modi acknowledged her efforts publicly.

In a post on X, he said,”Met HH Shaikha AJ Al-Sabah in Kuwait. She has distinguished herself for her passion towards Yoga and fitness. She has established her own Yoga and wellness studio, which is quite popular in Kuwait. We talked about ways to make Yoga more popular among the youth.”

Their conversation focused on strengthening the reach of yoga among younger generations.

Expanding Global Footprint

Al-Sabah’s work extends far beyond Kuwait. She has organized Reiki Jin Kei Do master training sessions and conducted consciousness training at the Monroe Institute in the United States.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she actively distributed educational supplies to underprivileged children in Kuwait, further highlighting her commitment to community welfare.

Additionally, she has ventured into creative fields. Al-Sabah founded Shams Concept, a design studio, and worked as a creative producer for the KenNiz TV show on Al-Watan TV.

