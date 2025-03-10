Home
Monday, March 10, 2025
  Who Is Shehnaz Singh, The FBI-Wanted Drug Trafficker Arrested By Punjab Police?

Who Is Shehnaz Singh, The FBI-Wanted Drug Trafficker Arrested By Punjab Police?

Punjab Police have arrested Shehnaz Singh, also known as Shawn Bhinder, a fugitive drug trafficker wanted by the FBI for smuggling cocaine into the U.S. and Canada. His capture follows a major crackdown on his network, which led to multiple arrests and massive drug seizures.

Who Is Shehnaz Singh, The FBI-Wanted Drug Trafficker Arrested By Punjab Police?

Punjab Police have arrested Shehnaz Singh, also known as Shawn Bhinder, a fugitive drug trafficker wanted by the FBI for smuggling cocaine.


The Punjab Police have arrested Shehnaz Singh, also known as Shawn Bhinder, a transnational drug trafficker wanted by the FBI for his role in a global narcotics syndicate. Singh played a crucial role in smuggling cocaine from Colombia into the United States and Canada.

Confirming the arrest on Monday, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav stated that Tarn Taran Police successfully apprehended Singh after he fled to India following a U.S. crackdown on his network.

Shehnaz Singh Arrested After Crackdown on Drug Network in the U.S.

Singh’s arrest follows a significant operation in the U.S. on February 26, where authorities apprehended four of his associates—Amritpal Singh alias Amrit alias Bal, Amritpal Singh alias Cheema, Takdir Singh alias Romy, Sarbsit Singh alias Sabi, and Fernando Valladares alias Franco.

During the arrests, U.S. law enforcement officials seized a staggering 391 kg of methamphetamine, 109 kg of cocaine, and four firearms from their residences and vehicles. Following this operation, Singh managed to escape to India, where Punjab Police tracked him down and arrested him.

Shehnaz Singh Involved in International Drug Smuggling

The Punjab Police DGP, in a post on X, highlighted Singh’s involvement in international drug smuggling, emphasizing his role in transporting cocaine from Colombia into North America.

“He was a key player in a global narcotics syndicate, smuggling cocaine from Colombia into the USA and Canada,” the post read.

The DGP further underscored that the arrest was a reflection of Punjab Police’s firm stance against drug trafficking and organized crime.

“This operation is a testament to our zero-tolerance approach to drug trafficking and organized crime,” the post added. “We remain committed to working with international law enforcement agencies to ensure that Punjab is not a safe haven for drug smugglers and criminals.”

Punjab Government Steps Up Anti-Drug Measures

In response to the growing drug menace, the Punjab government has intensified its crackdown on drug trafficking. On February 28, a five-member committee of cabinet ministers was constituted to oversee the ongoing efforts against narcotics in the state.

This initiative is part of the government’s broader ‘War Against Drugs’ campaign, aimed at curbing the escalating drug trade. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had earlier convened a high-level meeting with top police officials, directing them to work in close coordination and setting a three-month deadline to make Punjab drug-free.

Also Read: Why Lalit Modi, Ex-IPL Boss, Chose Vanuatu Citizenship After Surrendering Indian Passport

punjab police Shehnaz Singh

