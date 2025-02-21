Who Is Simran Preet Panesar, The Accused In Canada’s Biggest Gold Heist? Why Did The ED Raid His House In Punjab Now?

Indian authorities have intensified their crackdown on international crime, raiding the Mohali residence of Simran Preet Panesar—one of the key suspects in Canada’s largest gold heist. The Enforcement Directorate’s operation aims to uncover whether the stolen C$20 million gold made its way to India.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday morning conducted a raid on a residence in Mohali, near Chandigarh. The operation is linked to one of the most significant gold heists in Canadian history, with authorities targeting 32-year-old Simran Preet Panesar, a fugitive wanted by Canadian law enforcement.

ED Raids Panesar’s Mohali Residence

ED officials descended upon Panesar’s residence in Mohali’s Sector 79, questioning him about his alleged involvement in the C$20 million (Rs 122 crore) gold heist at Toronto Pearson Airport. A senior ED official confirmed the operation to media, stating, “Our teams have reached his (Simran Preet Panesar’s) residence and are in the process of questioning him.”

The ED has registered a case against Panesar under Section 2(1)(ra) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which deals with cross-border crimes and financial transactions involving proceeds of international offenses. According to the Hindustan Times, investigators aim to determine whether the stolen gold or its proceeds were brought into India.

Simran Preet Panesar: Life in India

The raid follows an investigative report by the Indian Express and CBC News: The Fifth Estate, which revealed that Panesar had been living a low-profile life in India, away from Canadian authorities. He was reportedly residing in a rented apartment with his wife, Preety Panesar, a former Miss India Uganda, singer, and actor.

Despite being wanted for one of the largest heists in Canada’s history, Panesar had been actively managing his family’s business affairs. A neighbor, speaking to the Indian Express, remarked, “We heard he was involved in some monetary dispute in Canada, but we were told that it was over.”

Simran Preet Panesar and Canada’s Biggest Gold Robbery

Panesar’s name first emerged in connection with the dramatic April 17, 2023, gold heist at Toronto Pearson Airport. Investigators uncovered that the perpetrators had used fraudulent shipping documents—originally for a shipment of farm-raised Scottish salmon—to steal 6,600 bars of .9999 pure gold, weighing 400 kg, along with foreign currency worth C$2.5 million.

The stolen cargo arrived on an Air Canada flight from Zurich, Switzerland, bound for a Canadian bank. However, upon arrival, the shipment was removed from the airport in a large white box truck and reported missing the next day.

Peel Regional Police charged nine individuals in connection with the heist, including Panesar, who was employed by Air Canada at the time. According to police, Panesar was an insider, responsible for managing high-value shipments at the airline’s cargo division. A CBC report highlighted that Panesar was the designated point of contact for law enforcement inquiries regarding Air Canada’s warehouse operations.

Panesar Manipulated the Air Canada Cargo System

Investigators allege that Panesar had exclusive access to search for incoming high-value shipments. He reportedly tracked the gold shipment and manipulated the cargo system to facilitate its removal. A Crown document states, “He also manipulated the Air Canada Cargo system to facilitate the physical removal of the container. Once the theft was complete, he stopped searching altogether.”

Suspicion grew when Panesar abruptly resigned from his position at Air Canada shortly after the heist and vanished. However, in June 2024, Peel Regional Police announced that Panesar had agreed to surrender. His lawyer, Greg Lafontaine, told CBC at the time, “He is very confident in the Canadian justice system. When this prosecution is over, he will have been absolved of any wrongdoing.” Lafontaine did not disclose Panesar’s whereabouts but mentioned that his client was “tidying up his affairs abroad in preparation for his return to Canada.”

Other Suspects in the Heist

Canadian authorities have identified Panesar as part of a nine-member group responsible for the heist. Another key suspect, Parampal Sidhu, also an Air Canada employee, was arrested and charged with theft. Investigators believe both Sidhu and Panesar acted as insiders who enabled the operation.

Other arrested suspects include:

Durante King-McLean, the truck driver who transported the stolen gold, currently in U.S. custody after crossing the border illegally.

Archit Grover, the owner of the trucking company involved in the heist, who surrendered at Pearson International Airport in May 2024. He was reportedly a close associate of Parampal Sidhu.

Amit Jalota, who allegedly managed the stolen gold.

Ammad Chaudhary, Prasath Parmalingam, Arsalan Chaudhary, and Ali Raza, all of whom were allegedly part of the operation.

The only suspect still at large is Arsalan Chaudhary, who, according to CBC, is believed to be hiding in Dubai.

Recovery Efforts and Investigation Progress

Despite nearly two years of investigations, authorities have only been able to recover a fraction of the stolen assets. So far, they have retrieved approximately one kilogram of gold (valued at around C$89,000 or Rs 55,000) and C$434,000 in currency.

