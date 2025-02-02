Who Is Sriram Krishnan? The Indian-American Entrepreneur Appointed As Trump’s Senior AI Advisor

Indian-American entrepreneur Sriram Krishnan, an alumnus of SRM University in Tamil Nadu, has been appointed as the Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence (AI) under the Trump administration. This prestigious role places Krishnan at the forefront of shaping the U.S. government’s AI policy, ensuring that the country remains a global leader in the rapidly advancing field.

Krishnan, a 2005 graduate with a BTech in Information Technology from SRM Engineering College, has enjoyed a successful career, notably starting as a founding member of Windows Azure at Microsoft. In a statement released last month, former President Donald Trump praised Krishnan’s appointment, highlighting that he would work closely with David O. Sacks, co-founder of PayPal and CEO of Yammer, to help steer the AI policy across various government departments. “Sriram will focus on ensuring continued American leadership in AI and will work closely with the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology,” Trump remarked.

Expressing his gratitude, Krishnan took to X, where he wrote, “I’m honoured to serve our country and ensure continued American leadership in AI, working closely with @DavidSacks. Thank you, @realDonaldTrump, for this opportunity.”

🇺🇸 I’m honored to be able to serve our country and ensure continued American leadership in AI working closely with @DavidSacks. Thank you @realDonaldTrump for this opportunity. pic.twitter.com/kw1n0IKK2a — Sriram Krishnan (@sriramk) December 22, 2024

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) in Kattankulathur, where Krishnan completed his undergraduate studies, is also celebrating this significant milestone. The university’s management has expressed immense pride in Krishnan’s achievements, showcasing the global recognition of its transformative educational programs that provide a world-class foundation for students.

This appointment marks a momentous occasion not only for Krishnan but also for the Indian-American community, underscoring the growing influence of Indian professionals in shaping global policies and technological landscapes.

