Who Is Susan Collins Set To Oppose Kash Patel As FBI Chief?

Senator Susan Collins announced on Thursday that she will vote against Kash Patel, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Her decision comes amid concerns over Patel’s recent actions and statements regarding the FBI and the Department of Justice.

Concerns Over Patel’s Leadership and Political Stance

Collins, known for occasionally breaking with her party on key votes, pointed to recent events at the Department of Justice (DOJ) that influenced her decision. She referenced personnel changes, a controversial questionnaire sent to FBI agents about their investigations, and the resignations of career prosecutors who felt pressured to act against their ethical obligations.

“Mr. Patel has made numerous politically charged statements in his book and elsewhere discrediting the work of the FBI, the very institution he has been nominated to lead. These statements, in conjunction with the questionnaire sent to thousands of FBI employees, cast doubt on Mr. Patel’s ability to advance the FBI’s law enforcement mission in a way that is free from the appearance of political motivation,” Collins stated.

Concerns About Political Influence in Law Enforcement

While Collins emphasized the importance of ensuring federal employees act ethically and within the law, she expressed concerns that Patel’s political affiliations and public statements undermine his ability to serve as an impartial leader of the FBI.

“While I strongly support efforts to ensure all federal employees perform their responsibilities ethically and in accordance with the law, Mr. Patel’s recent political profile undermines his ability to serve in the apolitical role of Director of the FBI. Therefore, I will vote against his nomination,” Collins wrote in her official statement.

Senate Vote on Patel’s Nomination

The Senate is expected to hold a confirmation vote on Patel’s nomination later on Thursday. Patel’s nomination was previously endorsed by the Senate Judiciary Committee in a close 12-10 vote, and with a Republican majority in the Senate, he is expected to be confirmed despite opposition.

Senator Angus King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, has not yet announced his position on the nomination. If four Republican senators join the opposition, Patel’s confirmation could be at risk.

Collins’ History with Trump Nominees

Collins has previously voted against Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News host, for Secretary of Defense, though her vote was not crucial to his confirmation. However, she has supported some of Trump’s other controversial nominees, including Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for Health Secretary and former Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence.

Despite her occasional opposition, Collins has generally supported allowing presidents of both parties to assemble their own leadership teams. However, she believes Patel’s history makes him an unsuitable candidate for an agency that must remain free from political influence.

Concerns About Legal Action and Internal Threats

Collins also raised concerns about potential legal action against FBI employees and agents in the field, driven by politics. Patel has previously published a list of federal employees he described as “a dangerous threat to democracy,” raising alarms about possible retaliation against government workers.

“In this context, there is a compelling need for an FBI Director who is decidedly apolitical,” Collins stated. “While Mr. Patel has had 16 years of dedicated public service, his time over the past four years has been characterized by high-profile and aggressive political activity.”