Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Who Is Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, Whom Trump Met In Saudi Arabia?

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former Islamist insurgent once hunted by U.S. counterterrorism forces, is now taking steps toward global acceptance. His diplomatic breakthrough comes as President Donald Trump announces the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Syria during a visit to Saudi Arabia.

Who Is Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, Whom Trump Met In Saudi Arabia?

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa meets U.S. President Donald Trump in Saudi Arabia following the announcement to lift sanctions on Syria.


Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former insurgent once targeted by U.S. counterterrorism operations, has taken a step toward full reintegration into the international fold under the leadership of President Donald Trump.

Trump Lifts Syria’s Sanctions

During a trip to Saudi Arabia, President Trump announced plans to lift U.S. sanctions on Syria following the fall of the Iranian-backed regime of former President Bashar al-Assad. This marks a notable shift in U.S. foreign policy, reflecting a change in tone under Trump’s administration and a diplomatic victory for Syria’s president.

Trump’s statement signals a significant move in the direction of Syria’s regional reintegration after over a decade of conflict. The U.S. had imposed sanctions on Syria due to its involvement in human rights violations and allegations of supporting terrorism. This new development follows behind-the-scenes efforts by Middle Eastern leaders working to ease Syria’s return to the international stage.

Who Is Ahmed al-Sharaa?

Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa, also known by his militant name Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, is the leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a group with roots in the militant organization al-Qaeda.

In 2017, the U.S. placed a $10 million bounty on Jolani’s head under the “Rewards for Justice Program,” accusing him of orchestrating multiple terrorist attacks in Syria. At that time, he was leading a group known as the Nusra Front. Jolani’s background includes a deep connection to the Islamic State, having joined foreign fighters in Iraq after the 2003 U.S. invasion. He was imprisoned at the U.S.-run Camp Bucca, where he met the late ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who later encouraged him to establish al-Nusra in Syria.

Ahmed al-Sharaa And His Journey of Political Change

Jolani’s path took a significant turn in 2013 when he distanced himself from Baghdadi and pledged allegiance to al-Qaeda. By 2016, Jolani broke ties with al-Qaeda and rebranded his group as Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, which later evolved into Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). Despite these rebranding efforts, HTS is still considered a terrorist organization by the United States, United Kingdom, and the United Nations, among other states.

In a 2021 PBS interview, Jolani revealed that he was born in 1982 in Saudi Arabia and raised in Damascus’s Mezzeh district. His extremist roots were firmly planted in Iraq, but his shift in allegiance and group reorganization have been controversial.

Has He Denounced Extremism?

In his efforts to reposition himself, Jolani has publicly denounced extremism. Following his group’s rise in power, he reassured religious minorities in Syria, stating, “Sectarian extremism is a delusion that must be eliminated.” He called for a realistic solution, emphasizing that “no group can cancel another,” and advocating for rights to be safeguarded by law.

However, his leadership has been marked by a series of challenges, including allegations of killings of religious minorities under his control and the persistence of hardline Islamic rhetoric among his followers. These concerns have continued to fuel skepticism about his true commitment to reform, particularly among Syria’s minority communities.

