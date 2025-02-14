Who is Tahawwur Rana? Donald Trump Approves Extradition Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack ‘Evil’ Accuse

President Donald Trump announced, "Today, I am pleased to declare that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters and very evil individuals involved in the horrific Mumbai terrorist attack to face justice in India."

US President Donald Trump has approved the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai Terror attack accuse Tahawwur Hussain Rana. This comes after the US Supreme Court turned down Rana’s last review petition on January 21, 2025, opening the doors for his return to India to stand trial.

Who is Tahawwur Rana, The 26/11 Mumbai Attacks Accuse?

Tahawwur Hussain Rana is a retired Pakistani military doctor who subsequently migrated to Canada and worked as an immigration service businessman. He was detained in the United States in 2009 on charges of involvement in international terrorism. Although he was convicted in 2011 on charges of helping the militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba and for plotting to blow up a Danish newspaper, he was not indicted at the time on charges of participating directly in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Indian officials, however, have insisted that Rana helped stage the attacks and have pursued his extradition for many years.

The 2008 Mumbai terror attacks were one of the deadliest in India’s history, resulting in the deaths of 166 people, including foreigners and security personnel. According to investigators, Rana provided logistical support to Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the attacks. Rana and Headley allegedly worked together, with Headley conducting reconnaissance missions in Mumbai under the guise of business trips. Rana is also charged with having connections with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and senior Lashkar-e-Taiba handlers. He had apparently visited India just a few days prior to the attacks and was in touch with a number of major conspirators, including Major Iqbal, an ISI handler.

US Supreme Court Clears the Way for His Extradition

After he was sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment in 2013, Rana had served his time but continued to stay in detention because India had made a request for his extradition. India recently confirmed that it is collaborating with U.S. authorities to expedite Rana’s extradition. Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani descent, is currently held at a metropolitan detention center in Los Angeles.

In a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Donald Trump announced, “Today, I am pleased to declare that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters and very evil individuals involved in the horrific Mumbai terrorist attack to face justice in India. He will be returned to India to face the consequences.”

The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for Rana’s extradition in January, rejecting his petition for a review of the case. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the court had declined to hear the petition on January 21, and now India is working with U.S. authorities on the procedural details for his early extradition. With President Trump’s recent announcement, the final go-ahead for his extradition has been given, and he will be sent to India for interrogation and trial.

Welcoming the move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated President Trump for extending cooperation in bringing justice to the 26/11 victims. Indian authorities, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), are now making preparations for Rana’s extradition and trial in India.

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack

On November 26, 2008, Mumbai was plunged into chaos as a group of 10 heavily armed Pakistani terrorists launched a brutal and coordinated attack across the city. The attackers, linked to Pakistan-based militant groups, targeted multiple high-profile locations, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) railway station, the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, the Oberoi Trident Hotel, and the Nariman House Jewish center. They arrived by sea, taking advantage of the maritime route to enter India. The attack lasted for nearly 60 hours and resulted in the deaths of 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and left more than 300 injured.

The attackers, armed with automatic rifles and grenades, took hostages and engaged in firefights with security forces. The siege at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel became especially infamous, as the terrorists moved from room to room, killing guests and hotel staff, while the Indian commandos worked tirelessly to neutralize the terrorists.

Ajmal Amir Kasab, the only terrorist captured alive during the attack, was identified as one of the key perpetrators. Kasab’s capture provided crucial evidence of the involvement of Pakistan-based militant organizations, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which had orchestrated the attack. Kasab was tried in India and sentenced to death for his role in the massacre. He was executed in November 2012.

