Who Is Talha Saeed? After Saifullah’s Death, Pakistan Boosts Security for India’s Most-Wanted Terrorists, Including Hafiz Saeed’s Son

Following the recent killing of terrorist Saifullah, who was on India’s most-wanted list, Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI and the Pakistani Army have reportedly ramped up security around several other top terrorists wanted by India.

Following Saifullah's killing, Pakistan’s ISI and the Army have ramped up security around several other top terrorists wanted by India.

Following the recent killing of terrorist Saifullah, who was on India’s most-wanted list, Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI and the Pakistani Army have reportedly ramped up security around several other top terrorists wanted by India. This includes Talha Saeed, the son of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed.

According to intelligence sources, the sudden move came after concerns were raised that Indian agencies may be carrying out targeted operations against high-profile terrorists hiding in Pakistan.

Terrorists Told to Stay Put

The sources added that the ISI has issued strict instructions to these terrorists not to move around too much. They’ve been told to keep a low profile and remain in secure locations for the time being. The decision is being seen as a precautionary measure to prevent more high-value eliminations like Saifullah’s.

“The ISI and Pakistan Army are on high alert and have tightened security for key terrorists after Saifullah’s killing. They don’t want another high-profile target to be eliminated,” a source familiar with the developments said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Who Is Talha Saeed?

Talha Saeed, the son of 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed, is himself a prominent figure in LeT. He is accused of being deeply involved in planning and funding terror operations, especially those targeting India. His name has surfaced multiple times in intelligence reports and dossiers shared by India with the global community.

Saifullah’s Death: A Turning Point?

Saifullah was one of India’s most-wanted terrorists and believed to be behind several deadly attacks. His elimination has reportedly shaken the terror networks operating from Pakistan, especially those linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Officials believe his death might have sent a strong message across the border, leading to a sudden sense of panic within Pakistan’s terror ecosystem. The move to restrict movement of other wanted terrorists is being viewed as a direct fallout of that.

A Sign of Fear?

The increased security and movement restrictions suggest that Pakistan’s deep state is now feeling the pressure. India has repeatedly accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorists on its soil, and this latest response from the ISI and the Pakistani military shows they’re worried about more such operations.

While there has been no official confirmation from Pakistan, sources say that the level of protection provided to these terrorists has been significantly increased, including relocating some of them to safer, undisclosed locations.