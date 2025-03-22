Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Who Is Sirajuddin Haqqani, The Taliban ‘Leader’ No Longer Facing A $10m US Bounty?

Who Is Sirajuddin Haqqani, The Taliban ‘Leader’ No Longer Facing A $10m US Bounty?

The U.S. has quietly removed its $10 million bounty on Taliban leader Sirajuddin Haqqani, a move that raises questions about shifting diplomatic priorities. However, Haqqani remains on the FBI’s wanted list, linked to deadly attacks and global terrorism networks.

Who Is Sirajuddin Haqqani, The Taliban ‘Leader’ No Longer Facing A $10m US Bounty?

The U.S. lifts its $10M bounty on Taliban leader Sirajuddin Haqqani, but he remains on the FBI's wanted list for deadly attacks.


The United States has lifted its $10 million reward offer for information leading to the arrest of Sirajuddin Haqqani, a key Taliban leader, Reuters reported quoting an Afghan Interior Ministry spokesperson on Saturday.

Despite this move, the FBI still lists Haqqani on its website, describing him as a wanted figure who is “believed to have coordinated and participated in cross-border attacks against United States and coalition forces in Afghanistan.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Who is Sirajuddin Haqqani?

Haqqani has been linked to several high-profile attacks, including the January 2008 attack on a hotel in Kabul that killed six people, including an American citizen. He is also accused of involvement in the 2008 assassination attempt on then-Afghan President Hamid Karzai.

A senior member of the Taliban, Haqqani has long been a significant operational leader, directing attacks against International Security Assistance Forces (ISAF), Afghan officials, and civilians, particularly in the eastern and southern regions of Afghanistan. He has also been associated with recruiting and dispatching fighters into Khost, Paktia, and Paktika provinces.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Among the attacks attributed to Haqqani is the June 18, 2007, suicide bombing on a police academy bus in Kabul, which killed 35 police officers.

Sirajuddin Haqqani Leading The Haqqani Network 

The Haqqani Network, a Sunni Islamist militant group, was founded by Jalaluddin Haqqani, Sirajuddin’s father. Jalaluddin rose to prominence as an Afghan warlord during the anti-Soviet war and was a senior figure in the Taliban government in the 1990s.

Jalaluddin was closely linked to Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, serving as one of his primary mentors during the 1980s Afghan war. His ties to both Al-Qaeda and the Taliban strengthened the group’s influence and operational capacity.

Sirajuddin Haqqani took control of the network after the fall of the Taliban in 2001, leading it to the forefront of insurgent activities in Afghanistan. In August 2015, he was named a deputy to then-Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar Mohammed Mansur, solidifying the Haqqani Network’s alliance with the Taliban.

International Allegations and Funding

The U.S. and international organizations have accused Haqqani of extensive ties to terrorist groups. He has been associated with Al-Qaeda and Jaish-e-Mohammed, with allegations that he has been involved in financing, recruiting, and coordinating attacks for these groups.

The Haqqani Network has reportedly received funding from various sources, including the Taliban, private donors, and drug traffickers. His connections to the Taliban were publicly acknowledged in May 2006 when Mullah Dadullah, a top Taliban military commander at the time, confirmed he worked with Haqqani on operational planning.

Also Read: Here’s Why German Nationals, Including Tourists, Are Facing Detention In US

Filed under

Haqqani Network Taliban Leader Sirajuddin Haqqani

A mass shooting at a Las

New Mexico: 3 Killed, 15 Injured In Las Cruces Mass Shooting
newsx

Watch! Humanoid Robot Performing A Perfect Side Flip
Justin Bieber admits to s

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey
OpenAI & Meta explore AI

OpenAI, Meta In Talks With Reliance To Expand AI In India, Consider Lowering ChatGPT Subscription...
newsx

Video Revealed! Burnt Store Room Containing Cash Bundles Linked To Justice Yashwant Varma
The U.S. lifts its $10M b

Who Is Sirajuddin Haqqani, The Taliban ‘Leader’ No Longer Facing A $10m US Bounty?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

New Mexico: 3 Killed, 15 Injured In Las Cruces Mass Shooting

New Mexico: 3 Killed, 15 Injured In Las Cruces Mass Shooting

Watch! Humanoid Robot Performing A Perfect Side Flip

Watch! Humanoid Robot Performing A Perfect Side Flip

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

OpenAI, Meta In Talks With Reliance To Expand AI In India, Consider Lowering ChatGPT Subscription Price

OpenAI, Meta In Talks With Reliance To Expand AI In India, Consider Lowering ChatGPT Subscription...

Video Revealed! Burnt Store Room Containing Cash Bundles Linked To Justice Yashwant Varma

Video Revealed! Burnt Store Room Containing Cash Bundles Linked To Justice Yashwant Varma

Entertainment

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Disha Patani Trends On Social Media, For IPL 2025 Opening Dance, Check Here

Disha Patani Trends On Social Media, For IPL 2025 Opening Dance, Check Here

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: How Much Did Disha Patani Charge For Her Performance?

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: How Much Did Disha Patani Charge For Her Performance?

IPL 2025: Internet Furious After Disha Patani’s Sultry Performance Gets Cut Short, Fans Say ‘Such A Disappointment’

IPL 2025: Internet Furious After Disha Patani’s Sultry Performance Gets Cut Short, Fans Say ‘Such

Watch | Disha Patani Steals The Show At IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony With A Sizzling Performance

Watch | Disha Patani Steals The Show At IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony With A Sizzling

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival