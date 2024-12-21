Who Is The Doctor Behind 2 Deaths And 50 Injured In Magdeburg Christmas Market ?

The authorities have confirmed that 15 individuals sustained serious injuries, and the possibility of more fatalities has not been ruled out.

In a disturbing turn of events, a car drove into a crowd at a Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg on Friday evening, leaving at least two people dead, including a toddler, and injuring many others. The authorities have confirmed that 15 individuals sustained serious injuries, and the possibility of more fatalities has not been ruled out. The incident is being treated as a deliberate attack, akin to the tragic truck attack in Berlin in 2016, which claimed the lives of 13 people.

The attack occurred at around 7 p.m., when the market, filled with holiday shoppers, was bustling with activity. Witnesses described the chaos as the car sped into the crowd, knocking people to the ground. Panic spread as bystanders rushed for cover to escape the attack.

Driver Arrested: Saudi National Identified

The driver of the vehicle has been apprehended by authorities. He is identified as Taleb A, a 50-year-old Saudi national who has lived in Germany since 2006 and works as a psychiatrist. He had been granted permanent residency in 2016. Before carrying out the attack, he rented a BMW car, which authorities later discovered contained explosives. Police confirmed that he acted alone, and there are no additional threats to the city.

While the motive behind the attack remains unclear, it has sent shockwaves through the city and the nation. German officials have expressed their horror and solidarity with the victims. Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that the authorities were closely monitoring the situation, and further investigations are ongoing.

International Reactions

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry has condemned the attack, expressing its condolences to the victims and emphasizing its rejection of violence. The country has not addressed the involvement of the arrested suspect in its statement.

This incident has once again raised concerns about security at public events and the vulnerability of crowded spaces. Authorities have vowed to increase vigilance and security measures in the wake of this tragedy.

