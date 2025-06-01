Who Is The Indian Youtuber Detained In Turkey Over Remarks On Women? | Watch

An Indian content creator, Malik SD Khan—popularly known by his online persona Malik Swashbuckler—has reportedly been detained in Turkey after a wave of outrage over his offensive and sexually explicit remarks directed at Turkish women.

The YouTuber, who built a following through travel content and comedy videos, found himself in hot water after several disturbing clips from his recent trip to Turkey started making the rounds online. In these videos, Malik was seen making graphic and inappropriate comments about women, allegedly assuming that the Turkish locals wouldn’t understand Hindi.

Videos Filled With Offensive Remarks

Though Malik has now deleted his YouTube and Instagram accounts, clips from his videos are still being widely shared on social media. In one, he referred to a Turkish woman as “maal,” a derogatory slang term in Hindi. In another disturbing moment, he asked his viewers whether he should sexually assault his Turkish guide during the night.

Turkish cops have nicked an Indian tourist after he posted offensive videos about Turkey on his YouTube channel, Malik Swashbuckler. He was caught slagging off Turkish women in Hindi, thinking they wouldn’t understand. The videos kicked off a storm online, which got him arrested. pic.twitter.com/jejqwIOi8L Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Julia Kendrick (@JuKrick) May 31, 2025

In yet another video, Malik is seen walking into a local Turkish store and confronting the shopkeeper with foul language, angrily asking why there wasn’t an Indian flag on display in the shop. The footage shows him verbally abusing the store owner in Hindi, again apparently believing he wouldn’t be understood.

Turkish Social Media Users Raise the Alarm

While Malik might have thought his remarks would go unnoticed, several Turkish social media users who understood Hindi caught wind of the content. Outraged by what they heard, they began flagging the videos online, sparking a wave of backlash from viewers in Turkey and beyond.

The situation quickly escalated as more people started sharing the clips, calling for action against the content creator and criticizing the nature of his comments.

Turkish Police Take Action, But No Official Statement Yet

Amid growing public anger, Turkish news outlet Turkiye Today reported that local police had detained Malik Swashbuckler. However, authorities in Turkey have not yet released an official statement confirming the arrest or offering any details about the ongoing investigation.

Despite the silence from officials, social media posts and online forums have been buzzing with the news, with many people calling for a thorough probe and legal consequences.

Tensions Between India and Turkey Add Fuel to the Fire

The controversy also comes at a sensitive time for relations between India and Turkey. Ties between the two countries have been strained recently, particularly after Turkey publicly backed Pakistan in the wake of a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Following that, many Indian citizens began boycotting travel to Turkey, and the sharing of Malik’s videos has only added more fuel to the already tense diplomatic atmosphere.

As of now, Malik has not made any public statement addressing the controversy. With his social media accounts deactivated and no official word from either Indian or Turkish authorities, his current status remains unclear.