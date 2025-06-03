Who Is The Karachi Media Tycoon Arrested After Hindu Man Assaulted Over Minor Road Incident?

In Karachi, a well-known media entrepreneur, Salman Farooq, was arrested on Monday night along with his armed bodyguards after they allegedly beat up a Hindu man in broad daylight following a minor road accident.

What Happened

The victim, Sudhair Dhun Raj, had just picked up his sister Kalpana from the beauty parlour where she works and was heading to pick up their youngest sibling. While riding his motorcycle, he accidentally grazed Farooq’s car. What followed, according to police and eyewitness accounts, was an unprovoked and violent response.

Despite Raj immediately apologizing for the accident and his sister begging the men to stop, Farooq and his armed aides dragged him from his bike and assaulted him brutally on the road.

“They didn’t listen to our pleas”

Eyewitnesses say that Farooq’s men continued beating Raj even as Kalpana repeatedly pleaded with them to stop. “They didn’t listen to our pleas,” she reportedly told police later. The attackers allegedly hurled verbal abuse and issued death threats while assaulting Raj. Kalpana was also harassed during the altercation.

Eyewitness Comes Forward

The case gained traction after Muhammad Saleem, an eyewitness to the incident, stepped forward and gave a statement to the police. His account helped the police file a First Information Report (FIR) and arrest Farooq and his associates.

Farooq, who owns a media production and distribution company based in Karachi, was arrested along with his aides late Monday after public outrage grew online.

Initially, Raj and Kalpana, who live in the low-income Ranchore Lines neighborhood, were afraid to speak out due to fear of retaliation. However, once the FIR was registered based on Saleem’s statement, the siblings decided to come forward and share their story.

Serious Charges Filed

Police confirmed that the FIR includes several serious charges against Farooq and his associates. These include issuing death threats, physically assaulting a man, harassing a woman, and verbal abuse.

Officials said they acted quickly after the video evidence and public anger made it impossible to ignore the case.

Social Media Sparks Action

The incident gained nationwide attention after video clips of the assault were shared widely across social media platforms. Users condemned the violent behavior and called for immediate action. Hashtags demanding justice for Sudhair and Kalpana trended across Twitter and Instagram.

Many expressed frustration over how frequently such acts of violence go unpunished, especially when powerful individuals are involved.

Investigation Underway

Karachi police have assured that the case will be investigated thoroughly and fairly. “We will make sure justice is served,” one senior officer said. Farooq and his bodyguards remain in custody as investigations continue.

The assault has once again raised concerns about the unchecked behavior of the wealthy and well-connected in Pakistan and the risks faced by minorities and lower-income families when they seek justice.