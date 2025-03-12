Who Is The Mastermind Behind Pakistan Train Hijack, Is Afghanistan Involved?

As per reports, the attackers, identified as members of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), were receiving instructions from Afghanistan while using women and children as human shields.

A passenger train hijacking in Pakistan’s Balochistan province has raised major security concerns, with reports suggesting that the mastermind may be operating from Afghanistan. The Jaffar Express, carrying around 400 passengers, was traveling from Quetta to Peshawar when separatist militants attacked the train, wounding the driver and taking hostages.

Pakistan’s security forces have revealed that the hijackers were in direct communication with their handlers abroad via satellite phones. A report by Geo TV claimed that the attackers, identified as members of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), were receiving instructions from Afghanistan while using women and children as human shields.

Hostage Situation and Rescue Operation

The attack led to a hostage crisis, but security forces have managed to rescue 104 people, including 58 men, 31 women, and 15 children. However, the situation remains tense, with 214 passengers still in captivity. According to intelligence sources, at least 16 terrorists have been killed so far, and the operation is ongoing.

How the Attack Unfolded

The attack unfolded when militants bombed the railway track, forcing the Jaffar Express to halt just before a tunnel near the Afghanistan-Iran border. As the train came to a stop, heavily armed attackers opened fire on the locomotive, injuring the train driver and creating chaos among passengers. The militants then stormed the coaches and took passengers hostage, strategically dividing into small groups to evade security forces. Shortly after the hijacking, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) issued an ultimatum, demanding the release of political prisoners from Balochistan, threatening to execute hostages if their demands were not met.

BLA Issues Second Threat in 24 Hours

The BLA, a separatist militant group banned in Pakistan, the UK, and the US, has now issued a second warning within 24 hours. The group threatened that if their demands are not met, they will execute all hostages. This latest warning has intensified security concerns, with authorities fearing an escalation in violence.

Afghanistan’s Alleged Role and Regional Tensions

Pakistan has long accused Afghanistan of harboring Baloch separatist leaders, a claim that has further strained relations between the two neighbors. Security forces believe that the mastermind behind the hijacking is operating from Afghanistan, coordinating attacks through advanced satellite communication.

The incident also raises concerns about Pakistan’s fragile security situation, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where militant attacks have surged in recent months.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have strongly condemned the attack, calling it an inhumane and heinous act. The government has vowed to continue its counter-terror operations until all terrorists are eliminated and the hostages are safely rescued.

