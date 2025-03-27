Home
Thursday, March 27, 2025
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Who Is The Suspect Arrested in Amsterdam Stabbing Incident? Multiple People Injured,14 Patrol Cars, Trauma Helicopter Deployed

Who Is The Suspect Arrested in Amsterdam Stabbing Incident? Multiple People Injured,14 Patrol Cars, Trauma Helicopter Deployed

The attack took place shortly before 3:30 PM, leading to a massive police deployment, which included 14 patrol cars, a motorcycle officer, a trauma helicopter, and several ambulances.

At least five people sustained injuries in a stabbing incident at Dam Square, according to Amsterdam police. Authorities have taken a suspect into custody.

The attack took place shortly before 3:30 PM, leading to a massive police deployment, which included 14 patrol cars, a motorcycle officer, a trauma helicopter, and several ambulances.

A large security perimeter was established around Sint Nicolaasstraat and Dam Square. The motive behind the stabbing remains unknown, but police had received a robbery report prior to the incident.

 

Filed under

Amsterdam news Amsterdam Stabbing Incident

California Court Refuses to Halt Order On Rehiring Of Fired US Federal Workers
