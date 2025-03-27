The attack took place shortly before 3:30 PM, leading to a massive police deployment, which included 14 patrol cars, a motorcycle officer, a trauma helicopter, and several ambulances.

At least five people sustained injuries in a stabbing incident at Dam Square, according to Amsterdam police. Authorities have taken a suspect into custody.

A large security perimeter was established around Sint Nicolaasstraat and Dam Square. The motive behind the stabbing remains unknown, but police had received a robbery report prior to the incident.

Multiple people were injured in a stabbing attack at Sint Nicolaasstraat, Amsterdam. Authorities cordoned off Dam Square. Emergency services sent five ambulances and a trauma helicopter. The motive and possible terrorist link are unconfirmed, and the number of victims is unclear. pic.twitter.com/l1p04uUhOd — Geopoliti𝕏 Monitor (@DalioTroy) March 27, 2025