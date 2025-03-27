At least five people sustained injuries in a stabbing incident at Dam Square, according to Amsterdam police. Authorities have taken a suspect into custody.
The attack took place shortly before 3:30 PM, leading to a massive police deployment, which included 14 patrol cars, a motorcycle officer, a trauma helicopter, and several ambulances.
A large security perimeter was established around Sint Nicolaasstraat and Dam Square. The motive behind the stabbing remains unknown, but police had received a robbery report prior to the incident.
