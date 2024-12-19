Home
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Who Is Tulip Siddiq And What Are The Charges Against Her In Bangladeshi Anti-Corruption Probe?

Labour minister Tulip Siddiq, the UK Treasury's Economic Secretary, faces allegations of involvement in a £3.9 billion embezzlement scheme in Bangladesh tied to a 2013 Russia-Bangladesh nuclear power deal. While denying the claims, Siddiq has stepped back from decisions related to Bangladesh amid ongoing investigations.

Who Is Tulip Siddiq And What Are The Charges Against Her In Bangladeshi Anti-Corruption Probe?

Labour minister Tulip Siddiq, currently serving as the UK Treasury’s Economic Secretary and tasked with combating corruption in financial markets, has been named in a Bangladesh Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) investigation. The inquiry alleges her involvement in a scheme that embezzled up to £3.9 billion (Tk 590 billion) from infrastructure projects in Bangladesh, including the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Project.

Allegations Linked to 2013 Russia-Bangladesh Deal

The claims center on Siddiq’s alleged role in brokering a 2013 agreement with Russia that inflated the cost of the nuclear plant by £1 billion. According to court documents, 30% of the inflated amount was reportedly distributed to Siddiq and members of her family through a network of banks and overseas companies. Footage from the deal signing in 2013, involving Sheikh Hasina, then Bangladesh’s Prime Minister, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, reportedly shows Siddiq in attendance.

Tulip Siddiq dismisses the allegations

Reports mentioning sources close to Siddiq dismissed the allegations as “trumped-up charges” aimed at tarnishing her aunt Sheikh Hasina, who was removed from office as Bangladesh’s Prime Minister in August. The source claimed the accusations are “completely politically motivated.”

Siddiq has categorically denied any involvement. “These claims are baseless,” said the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson, who confirmed Siddiq had recused herself from decisions related to Bangladesh while continuing her role in anti-corruption oversight.

Broader Investigation Targets Tulip Siddiq and Family

The ACC investigation is part of a wider probe into Hasina’s government, including allegations against other family members such as Siddiq’s mother, Sheikh Rehana Siddiq. Hasina, who ruled Bangladesh for over 20 years, has been accused of authoritarian practices, suppressing dissent, and corruption. She fled the country following her ouster and now faces multiple charges, including allegations of crimes against humanity during protests where hundreds were killed. Arrest warrants have also been issued for 45 former government officials.

Opposition Politician Leads Accusations

The allegations against Siddiq stem from Bobby Hajjaj, a senior political opponent of Hasina. Hajjaj claims Siddiq played a key role in coordinating meetings between Bangladeshi officials and the Russian government for the £10 billion Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Project.

Hajjaj alleges that £3.9 billion was misappropriated from the project, benefiting Hasina’s family and associates. However, Syed Faruk, who heads the UK branch of Hasina’s Awami League party, called the claims “fabricated.”

UK Government Stands By Siddiq

Despite the controversy, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has expressed confidence in Siddiq’s ability to fulfill her ministerial duties. Downing Street confirmed that Siddiq has not been contacted by the ACC in connection with the investigation.

Siddiq, who has represented Hampstead and Highgate since 2015, continues to face scrutiny as the investigation unfolds.

Filed under


