Thursday, February 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Who Is Tulsi Gabbard? First US' Hindu-American Spy Chief Confirmed By Donald Trump

Tulsi Gabbard, a military veteran and former U.S. Congresswoman from Hawaii, was recently confirmed as the U.S. Director of National Intelligence (DNI).

Who Is Tulsi Gabbard? First US’ Hindu-American Spy Chief Confirmed By Donald Trump


Tulsi Gabbard, a military veteran and former U.S. Congresswoman from Hawaii, was recently confirmed as the U.S. Director of National Intelligence (DNI). The U.S. Senate narrowly approved her appointment with a 52-48 vote, as Republicans rallied behind her despite strong objections from Democratic lawmakers.

Gabbard, 42, is a notable figure in American politics. She made history as the first Hindu member of Congress and the first Samoan-American voting member of the U.S. House of Representatives, where she served four terms representing Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District. A combat veteran, Gabbard served in Iraq and continues to hold the rank of major in the U.S. Army Reserve.

A Controversial Appointment

Her confirmation as DNI sparked heated debate. Senate Democrats argued that Gabbard lacked the qualifications to oversee the nation’s 18 intelligence agencies, pointing to her past remarks and controversial foreign policy stances.

“On the night Russia invaded Ukraine, Ms. Gabbard was spreading narratives that echoed Kremlin propaganda,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said during the debate. Critics have also highlighted her past meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and her support for whistleblower Edward Snowden as reasons for concern.

However, Gabbard’s unconventional political identity won her support from many Republicans, who see her as a critic of the political establishment. Despite her history of clashing with members of both parties, former President Donald Trump and his allies, including tech billionaire Elon Musk, strongly backed her nomination.

A Unique Political Journey

Tulsi Gabbard is known for defying easy political categorization. She is a war veteran who opposes interventionist wars, a former Democrat who later aligned with Republican ideals, and a climate activist who often critiques liberal policies.

Raised in a Hindu household, Gabbard’s first name, Tulsi, refers to the holy basil plant considered sacred in Hinduism. She took her congressional oath on the Bhagavad Gita and has been a lifelong vegetarian. In 2015, she married cinematographer Abraham Williams in a traditional Hindu ceremony. Williams met Gabbard while filming her campaign ads and proposed to her during a sunset surfing session in Hawaii.

Balancing Critique and Power

While Gabbard has often criticized U.S. foreign policy, she hasn’t spared former President Trump either. When Trump ordered a strike in Baghdad that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, Gabbard condemned the action, calling it an “illegal and unconstitutional act of war.”

Her appointment as Director of National Intelligence marks a significant shift in her career, placing her at the helm of America’s intelligence community. Supporters believe her fresh perspective will bring much-needed reform, while critics remain wary of her previous stances on key national security issues.

Must Read: Tulsi Gabbard Confirmed As Director of National Intelligence Amid Controversy

 

