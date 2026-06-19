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Home > World News > Who Is Tulsi Gabbard? Former US Intelligence Chief, Know the Story Behind Her Hindu Name

Who Is Tulsi Gabbard? Former US Intelligence Chief, Know the Story Behind Her Hindu Name

Tulsi Gabbard, the former US Director of National Intelligence, is in the spotlight after releasing documents related to the origins of COVID-19 and accusing Dr Anthony Fauci of funding controversial research in Wuhan. Despite having no Indian roots, Gabbard follows Hindu traditions and has often credited the Bhagavad Gita for shaping her values and public service journey.

Who Is Tulsi Gabbard? Former US Intelligence Chief, Know the Story Behind Her Hindu Name

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 15:16 IST

Tulsi Gabbard is recently making headlines for her Hindu name with many wondering about her connection to the Indian origins as on her final day serving as the United States Director of National Intelligence (DNI), made a series of serious allegations against former Chief Medical Advisor to the US President, Dr Anthony Fauci. Gabbard accused him of funding controversial research in China, influencing intelligence findings related to COVID-19’s origins, and misleading Congress under oath. The claims were made publicly through a statement posted by Gabbard on X and accompanied by what she described as previously undisclosed communications and documents.

Who is Tulsi Gabbard? Story Behind Her Hindu Name 

Tulsi Gabbard was born into an American-Samoan family, and she s not said to have any Indian roots. Raised in Hawaii, the 43 year old has walked, for a long time now, along Hindu traditions and she has repeatedly mentioned her strong bond with the Bhagavad Gita. She often argues that the books teachings about selfless service and devotion really helped shape her life as well as her career.  

Ever since she was a teenager, Gabbard has leaned into Hindu values and in a way stitched them together into both her private life and her public role. She also, more than once, gave credit to the Bhagavad Gita for that inner nudge toward public service. 

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Back in 2016, she showed up as the keynote speaker at ISKCON and also the arrival of Srila Prabhupada in the United States. 

Her family is also linked to the Vaishnava-related Science of Identity Foundation (SIF). Her mother Carol Porter Gabbard who is of Caucasian heritage, follows Hinduism. And her siblings are named Vrindavan, Jay, Bhakti, and Aryan, which reflect how the family keeps the Hindu culture and traditions close all the time. 

What Tulsi Gabbard Claimed

Announcing the release of the material, Gabbard alleged that Fauci channelled US taxpayer money toward gain-of-function research conducted at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology and later worked to conceal the connection between that research and the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I’m releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements within the Intelligence Community to suppress the truth about his actions and hide the virus’ lab-leak origins, and lied to Congress while under oath in 2024. It’s time you know the truth,” Gabbard wrote.

Also Read: Tulsi Gabbard’s Bombshell Exit: Claims Fauci Covered Up COVID Origins, Funded Wuhan Research 

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Who Is Tulsi Gabbard? Former US Intelligence Chief, Know the Story Behind Her Hindu Name
Tags: Anthony FauciBhagavad gitacovid-19hinduismtulsi gabbardWuhan Lab

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Who Is Tulsi Gabbard? Former US Intelligence Chief, Know the Story Behind Her Hindu Name

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Who Is Tulsi Gabbard? Former US Intelligence Chief, Know the Story Behind Her Hindu Name
Who Is Tulsi Gabbard? Former US Intelligence Chief, Know the Story Behind Her Hindu Name
Who Is Tulsi Gabbard? Former US Intelligence Chief, Know the Story Behind Her Hindu Name
Who Is Tulsi Gabbard? Former US Intelligence Chief, Know the Story Behind Her Hindu Name

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