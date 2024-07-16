Who Is Usha Chilukuri, Trump's Vice President Pick J.D. Vance's Wife?

On July 15, Former President Donald Trump selected U.S. Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio as his running mate for his bid to return to the White House. J.D. Vance, a 39-year-old Republican in his first term in the Senate, was born and raised in Middletown, Ohio. He served in the Marines in Iraq and earned degrees from Ohio State University and Yale Law School. Before politics, he worked as a venture capitalist in Silicon Valley.

J.D. Vance became well-known through his memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy,” published in 2016. The book, which came out when Trump first ran for President, helped explain Trump’s appeal to middle America, especially among working-class, rural white voters. The book also connected Vance to the Trump family, particularly Donald Trump Jr., who became friends with Vance.

Who is J.D. Vance’s Wife?

Usha Chilukuri Vance, J.D. Vance’s wife, brings strong credentials and a deep connection to Indian culture. A litigator at a national firm, she is the daughter of Indian immigrants. She has a bachelor’s degree in History from Yale University and a Master of Philosophy from the University of Cambridge. Usha has clerked for Supreme Court Justices John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh. She and J.D. Vance met at Yale Law School and married in 2014 with a Hindu priest conducting a separate ceremony. They have three children.

Usha Vance’s Contributions and Public Appearances

Usha Vance has been instrumental in her husband’s success, helping him organize his thoughts for his memoir “Hillbilly Elegy,” which was turned into a film in 2020. She has occasionally appeared with him during his Senate campaign. Usha’s background and insights have been praised for adding diversity and helping J.D. Vance navigate US-India relations.

Personal and Family Background

J.D. Vance was born James David Bowman in Middletown, Ohio. He grew up with his grandparents after his mother struggled with addiction and his father left when he was a toddler. Usha Vance has spoken about her husband’s hard work and creativity, emphasizing his thoughtful approach to everything he does.

Usha Vance’s Public Statements

In interviews, Usha Vance has discussed her support for her husband, citing her religious upbringing and the values she saw in her parents. She believes J.D. Vance’s search for meaning aligns with these values. This interview took place three weeks before the announcement of J.D. Vance as Trump’s running mate.