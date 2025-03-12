Who is Usha Vance? A Look at the Second Lady’s Life and Career Ahead of India Visit

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance will visit India later this month, marking a key diplomatic engagement for the administration. The trip holds special significance for Usha Vance, making her official debut in the country of her heritage.

While this will be Vance’s second foreign visit since assuming office, it holds particular significance for Usha Vance as it will be her first trip to India in her official capacity as Second Lady. Last month, the Vice President had traveled to France and Germany.

Who is Usha Vance?

Usha (née Chilukuri) is the daughter of Indian immigrants and was raised in the San Francisco Bay Area. She has an impressive academic background, having earned a degree in History from Yale University before obtaining a Master of Philosophy from the University of Cambridge.

A highly regarded legal professional, Usha Vance has clerked for Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh before his appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court, solidifying her reputation in the legal sphere.

Usha met JD Vance at Yale Law School, where both pursued legal studies. Their relationship grew over the years, leading to their marriage in 2014. The couple now shares three children—Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel. Despite their demanding careers, the Vances are known for their commitment to family life, often emphasizing its importance in their public statements.

A Quiet but Influential Figure

Although she maintains a low public profile, Usha has played an influential role in shaping her husband’s perspectives. Her support has been instrumental in JD Vance’s focus on the challenges faced by rural America—a theme central to his best-selling memoir Hillbilly Elegy, which was later adapted into a film.

With her deep understanding of Indian culture and heritage, Usha Vance is expected to be an asset in strengthening U.S.-India relations. AI Mason, a real estate advisor and a known associate of the Trump family, highlighted her unique position in this regard.

“Usha is a highly accomplished attorney and daughter of Indian immigrants—and her husband brings youth and diversity to the Trump ticket,” Mason stated. “She knows Indian culture and all about India. She can be a big help to her husband in navigating great ties between the USA and India.”

