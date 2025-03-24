Who Is Vanessa Trump? Age, Career, Personal Life, And Net Worth

Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods have taken their romance public, confirming their relationship with heartfelt social media posts. The unexpected pairing has sparked curiosity about Vanessa’s past, her high-profile connections, and the journey that led her to the golf legend.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump have officially confirmed their relationship, sharing their love with the world through social media. The golf legend and Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife posted affectionate photos together, captioning them with, “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

The announcement comes just ten days after reports first surfaced about their relationship. Among those who quickly congratulated the couple was Ivanka Trump, Vanessa’s former sister-in-law, who commented, “So happy for you both,” accompanied by heart emojis.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Relationship That Began in Florida

Woods, 49, and Vanessa, 47, have reportedly been together since Thanksgiving, as confirmed by multiple reports. Both reside in Palm Beach, Florida, just 20 minutes apart. The couple was recently spotted at a golf tournament, further fueling speculation before their public confirmation.

Their families share a connection beyond the couple’s romance. Vanessa’s eldest daughter, Kai, 17, and Woods’ children, Charlie, 16, and Sam, 17, all attend The Benjamin School, a private institution with an annual tuition of $38,595.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Vanessa Trump: Early Life and Career

Born and raised in New York City, Vanessa attended the Dwight School on the Upper West Side. According to The New York Times, she was voted “most likely to be on Ricki Lake” in her high school yearbook.

Her father, Charles Haydon, was a prominent attorney known for representing high-profile clients such as Marilyn Monroe. Her mother, Bonnie Haydon, managed Kay Models Agency, which influenced Vanessa’s early career trajectory.

Following her high school graduation in the late 1990s, Vanessa pursued modeling and was later signed by the prestigious Wilhelmina modeling agency. By the early 2000s, she had become a regular in New York City’s fashion scene, often seen attending top-tier runway shows alongside socialite and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Tinsley Mortimer.

Vanessa Trump Net Worth

Vanessa’s father had strong connections within the business world, particularly with the late Frank Pellegrino Sr., the former owner of Rao’s, and Ron Straci, a co-founder of Rao’s Specialty Foods. Before his passing, Charles Haydon invested over $1 million in the company and held a 30% stake. When Rao’s Specialty Foods was later sold for $415 million, Vanessa inherited a substantial portion of that wealth.

Vanessa first met Donald Trump Jr. in 2003 when former President Donald Trump introduced them at a fashion show. Their relationship blossomed, leading to a wedding on November 12, 2005, at Mar-a-Lago, the Trump family’s Palm Beach estate. The venue had also hosted Donald and Melania Trump’s wedding just months earlier.

Seperation From Donald Trump Jr.

After 12 years of marriage, Vanessa filed for divorce in March 2018. In a joint statement, the former couple emphasized their commitment to co-parenting: “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together, and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

Also Read: Why Did Vanessa Trump And Donald Trump Jr Separate?