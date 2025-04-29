In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on April 29, the official Embassy account stated: “We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Ms. Vanshika, an Indian student in Ottawa.

An Indian student named Vanshika, who had been reported missing in Ottawa, has been found dead, according to the Indian High Commission in Canada.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on April 29, the official Embassy account stated: “We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Ms. Vanshika, an Indian student in Ottawa.

The matter has been raised with the relevant authorities, and the local police are currently investigating the cause of death. We remain in close contact with her grieving family and local community organizations to extend all possible support.”

(This is a Breaking News. More details are awaited.)