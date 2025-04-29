Home
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Live Tv
Who Is Vanshika, The Indian Student Found Dead In Canada? Police Investigating The Cause Of Death

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on April 29, the official Embassy account stated: “We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Ms. Vanshika, an Indian student in Ottawa.

Who Is Vanshika, The Indian Student Found Dead In Canada? Police Investigating The Cause Of Death

Indian student Vanshika went missing in Ottawa


An Indian student named Vanshika, who had been reported missing in Ottawa, has been found dead, according to the Indian High Commission in Canada.

The matter has been raised with the relevant authorities, and the local police are currently investigating the cause of death. We remain in close contact with her grieving family and local community organizations to extend all possible support.”

(This is a Breaking News. More details are awaited.) 

