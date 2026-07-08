Who Is Vasundhara Oswal? Billionaire Industrialist’s Daughter Claims Racism In Switzerland, Shares Video

A video shared by Indian-origin entrepreneur Vasundhara Oswal has sparked a wider conversation on racism in Switzerland after she accused an elderly neighbour of making discriminatory remarks during a dispute outside her home. The clip, posted on Instagram, shows the neighbour objecting to her family using a lawn mower on a Thursday afternoon. During the exchange, he allegedly told them they were “not in India.” Vasundhara Oswal responded by saying there was no rule preventing them from using the machine at that time. She later claimed the remarks were part of a larger pattern of racism her family has experienced while living in the country.

According to Vasundhara Oswal, the confrontation ended after her family asked the man to leave their property because of his repeated comments. She also said their gardener pointed out that another nearby resident had been using a lawn mower as well, but the neighbour chose not to challenge that person.

Vasundhara Oswal says the incident reflects a larger problem in Switzerland

Using the viral video as an example, Vasundhara Oswal argued that racism and xenophobia remain serious but under-discussed issues in Switzerland. In a detailed Instagram post, she cited figures claiming that 17 per cent of people living in the country have faced racial discrimination. She added that the issue often receives less attention than in countries such as the UK because Switzerland’s reporting system for such incidents is more fragmented.

She also questioned the belief that economic prosperity automatically leads to social progress. Sharing her family’s experience, she wrote, “As Indians who have lived in Switzerland for the past 8 years and built one of the largest houses in the country we are sad to say that racism and xenophobia in Switzerland is at large and is unspoken of. Targeted specifically towards different skin tones that are doing better than the average local population.”

Vasundhara Oswal urges Indians to think before choosing Switzerland

The businesswoman said Indians planning to visit, study or settle in Switzerland should think carefully before making that decision. She argued that people should consider whether they want to spend their money in a place where, according to her, Indians and Indian culture are looked down upon.

Ending her post, she wrote, “So here we are exposing the xenophobia in Switzerland we have had to deal with so the next time you choose a country to visit, study or settle down in you can truly understand if it deserves ‘Indian’ hard earned money in terms of tourism and other monetary support when actually the local population looks down upon India, Indian culture and Indians.”

Vasundhara Oswal belongs to one of India’s best-known business families

Beyond the controversy, Vasundhara Oswal is known as the elder daughter of industrialists Pankaj Oswal and Radhika Oswal, founders of Oswal Group Global, a multinational conglomerate with interests in fertilisers, petrochemicals and other sectors. As per reports, she completed a bachelor’s degree in finance with honours from a university in Switzerland and has been recognised with The Economic Times’ Inspiring Woman of the Year award and the Global Youth Icon Award 2023. She has also been featured by Femina India.

Vasundhara Oswal lives with her family at Villa Vari, a luxury home overlooking Mont Blanc that has been widely reported as one of Switzerland’s most expensive private residences. The property was designed by renowned interior designer Jeffrey Wilkes.

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