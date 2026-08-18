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Home > World News > Who Is Venkata Narsamamba Vasamsetty? Indian-Origin Grandmother Detained By ICE After Spending 27 Years In US

Who Is Venkata Narsamamba Vasamsetty? Indian-Origin Grandmother Detained By ICE After Spending 27 Years In US

Venkata Narsamamba Vasamsetty, a 27-year US resident and green card holder, was detained by ICE during a routine check-in over allegations of residency abandonment due to an extended stay in India.

Vasamsetty is currently being held at an ICE detention facility in Georgia, according to her family and legal representatives. (Source:LinkedIn)
Vasamsetty is currently being held at an ICE detention facility in Georgia, according to her family and legal representatives. (Source:LinkedIn)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-18 15:39 IST

An Indian-origin woman and grandmother of two has been detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Venkata Narsamamba Vasamsetty, a lawful permanent resident (LPR) of the United States since 2013, was taken into custody during a scheduled ICE check-in on August 11. Vasamsetty is currently being held at an ICE detention facility in Georgia, according to her family and legal representatives.

Detained During Scheduled ICE Check-In

Vasamsetty was reportedly taken into custody when she appeared for a scheduled check-in with immigration authorities. Her detention has raised concerns among her family, who say she has strong and longstanding ties to the United States. She has lived in the country for 27 years and worked as a teacher for students with special needs in North Carolina.

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Immigration Case Linked to 2022 Stay in India

The immigration case reportedly stems from a federal government allegation that Vasamsetty abandoned her lawful permanent residency after spending several months in India in 2022. Her family and attorney dispute that claim. They say Vasamsetty travelled to India to care for an ailing parent and also spent time recovering after contracting COVID-19. Her family argues that the extended stay did not mean she intended to give up her life in the United States.

Family Points to Strong US Ties

According to her family, Vasamsetty continues to maintain substantial ties to the US through her family, employment and home. They argue that her decades-long life in the country demonstrates her intention to maintain her permanent residence. The case has drawn attention because Vasamsetty has held LPR status for more than a decade and has spent most of her adult life in the United States.

Judge had Terminated Earlier Deportation Case

A US judge ruled in May to terminate the government’s previous deportation case against Vasamsetty. Despite that development, she was later detained during her August 11 ICE check-in. The circumstances surrounding the latest detention and the government’s current position remain central to the case.

What the Law Says About Green-Card Holders

Lawful permanent residents are generally permitted to live and work permanently in the United States. However, green-card holders can still face removal proceedings under certain circumstances. An extended absence from the US, particularly a stay of more than six months—can raise questions about whether a permanent resident intended to abandon their US residence. The circumstances of the absence, including the person’s reasons for travelling and their continuing ties to the United States, can become relevant in such cases.

Also Read: ‘Bad Food, Shortage Of Beds…” 34 Girls Jumped Out Of Hostel Windows At Night In Mp’s Dhar, Walked To Police Station

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Who Is Venkata Narsamamba Vasamsetty? Indian-Origin Grandmother Detained By ICE After Spending 27 Years In US
Tags: deportation case terminatedGeorgia ICE detention facilityIndian grandmother detained by ICEVasamsetty ICE detentionVenkata Narsamamba Vasamsetty

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Who Is Venkata Narsamamba Vasamsetty? Indian-Origin Grandmother Detained By ICE After Spending 27 Years In US

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Who Is Venkata Narsamamba Vasamsetty? Indian-Origin Grandmother Detained By ICE After Spending 27 Years In US
Who Is Venkata Narsamamba Vasamsetty? Indian-Origin Grandmother Detained By ICE After Spending 27 Years In US
Who Is Venkata Narsamamba Vasamsetty? Indian-Origin Grandmother Detained By ICE After Spending 27 Years In US
Who Is Venkata Narsamamba Vasamsetty? Indian-Origin Grandmother Detained By ICE After Spending 27 Years In US

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