Vikas Yadav, a former Indian RAW officer, is accused by the US of orchestrating a foiled assassination plot targeting Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Pannun, raising concerns about foreign intelligence operations and political retaliation.

Vikas Yadav, a former officer of India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), has recently been thrust into the international spotlight following allegations of his involvement in a high-profile assassination plot targeting Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a prominent Sikh separatist leader advocating for the establishment of Khalistan.

Yadav, now charged by the US Department of Justice, is accused of masterminding the failed attempt on Pannun’s life, which has sent shockwaves through diplomatic and intelligence circles.

The Man Behind The Controversy

At 39 years old, Vikas Yadav was once a key player within RAW, India’s premier foreign intelligence agency responsible for gathering intelligence and protecting national security interests. However, recent indictments suggest Yadav used his position to coordinate an assassination plot on foreign soil. The US government alleges that Yadav was instrumental in recruiting and directing individuals to carry out the hit on Pannun, who is a dual US-Canadian citizen.

The indictment claims Yadav sought to hire Nikhil Gupta, another Indian national, to orchestrate the assassination. Gupta’s capture in Prague and subsequent extradition to the US foiled the plot, but the case has raised serious concerns about the reach of foreign espionage operations and retaliatory actions against political dissidents abroad.

Allegations Of Murder-For-Hire

Yadav has been charged with multiple offenses, including conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and money laundering. According to the indictment, Yadav, while still employed by the Indian government in 2023, worked with other operatives to arrange Pannun’s assassination. US authorities intervened before the plot could be executed, leading to a broader investigation that now implicates Indian intelligence in the conspiracy.

Although India has labeled Sikh separatists like Pannun as terrorists, the Indian government denies any official involvement in the alleged plot. New Delhi has distanced itself from the accusations, and a high-level Indian inquiry committee is currently working with US officials to review the evidence.

Diplomatic Fallout And International Repercussions

The charges against Yadav mark a significant escalation in the diplomatic tensions between the US and India FBI Director Christopher Wray has stated that the agency will not tolerate acts of violence against individuals in the US, particularly those exercising constitutionally protected rights. Meanwhile, US Attorney General Merrick B. Garland reaffirmed the Justice Department’s commitment to safeguarding the safety and rights of all individuals within the US.

