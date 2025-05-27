Yaqeen Hammad, an 11-year-old humanitarian worker and Gaza’s youngest social media influencer, was killed on Friday night during an Israeli airstrike in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, The Guardian reported. Yaqeen’s death is among the dozens of child casualties in the latest round of escalating violence as Israeli forces continue their military offensive across the besieged territory.

Yaqeen, known for her bright smile, unwavering optimism, and volunteer efforts, had become a beacon of hope for many in Gaza. In her short life, she managed to bring joy to others amidst the conflict, offering practical survival tips for those living under siege, the report said. These tips included guidance on how to cook with limited resources, such as when there was no gas, a common challenge in the ravaged enclave.

“I try to bring a bit of joy to the other children so that they can forget the war,” Yaqeen once shared on her social media account. Her posts resonated with followers around the world, where she built a following not just for her positivity but for her practical guidance during Gaza’s toughest times.

Yaqeen Hammad, along with her older brother Mohamed Hammad, worked tirelessly to support displaced families

The siblings regularly delivered food, toys and clothing to families living in makeshift shelters across Gaza. According to Al Jazeera, they were also actively involved in the Ouena collective, a Gaza-based non-profit organization focused on humanitarian aid.

Despite the ever-present dangers of living in a warzone, Yaqeen refused to let the horrors of conflict define her life. In addition to distributing aid, she spent her time bringing comfort to the children of Gaza. Whether it was dancing, sharing ice cream, or praying together, Yaqeen’s mission was to give hope to those around her.

“She was active on Instagram and participating in campaigns to help others in Gaza,” one tribute posted on X read. “Instead of being at school and enjoying her childhood, she was helping others. No words. Absolutely no words.”

Mahmoud Bassam, a photojournalist in Gaza, remembered Yaqeen’s remarkable resilience in the face of war. “Her body may be gone, but her impact remains a beacon of humanity,” he said, per The Guardian.

Yaqeen’s death comes as Israel’s air campaign in Gaza has intensified. On Monday, at least 52 people were killed in airstrikes, including 31 who were sleeping in a school-turned-shelter, reports say. The violence continued over the weekend, with another 38 lives lost in Israeli attacks, bringing the total death toll to more than 100.