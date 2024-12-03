Home
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Who Is Yoon Suk Yeol? Know All About The South Korean President Who Has Declared Emergency Martial Law

Yoon, 63, entered politics after a distinguished 26-year career as a prosecutor, during which he served in cities like Daegu, Seoul, and Suwon. In 2019, he was appointed prosecutor general of the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, overseeing critical prosecutorial and public official affairs.

Who Is Yoon Suk Yeol? Know All About The South Korean President Who Has Declared Emergency Martial Law

President Yoon Suk Yeol, a political newcomer, assumed office as South Korea’s conservative leader in May 2022 after a tightly contested election. Despite initial momentum, his approval ratings have significantly declined in recent months, reflecting growing dissatisfaction among voters.

Martial Law Declaration Sparks Controversy

In a dramatic turn of events, President Yoon declared emergency martial law on Tuesday, citing threats from pro-North Korean forces. However, the South Korean parliament swiftly voted to overturn the declaration, citing constitutional provisions that require the president to comply.

This rare political move has deepened divisions within the country.

Yoon Suk Yeol’s Early Career and Political Ascent

Yoon, 63, entered politics after a distinguished 26-year career as a prosecutor, during which he served in cities like Daegu, Seoul, and Suwon. In 2019, he was appointed prosecutor general of the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office, overseeing critical prosecutorial and public official affairs.

He holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in law from Seoul National University. Despite his lack of prior political experience, Yoon’s firm stance on North Korea helped him secure the presidency.

Under South Korea’s constitution, martial law can only be declared in cases of war, armed conflict, or comparable emergencies threatening public safety. There are two forms: precautionary and extraordinary, the latter granting sweeping powers, including restrictions on freedoms of speech, assembly, and press, as well as limiting judicial and executive oversight.

Yoon Suk Yeol’s Political Fallout and Criticism

The declaration of martial law faced immediate backlash from political allies and opponents alike. Han Dong-hoon, leader of Yoon’s conservative party, criticized the move, as did Lee Jae-myung, Yoon’s opponent in the 2022 election.

Yoon’s approval ratings have suffered, with critics citing rising living costs and inadequate communication with the public as key issues, according to Gallup Korea. The opposition-controlled parliament has also obstructed much of his legislative agenda.

Earlier this year, Yoon faced scrutiny over controversies involving his wife, including allegations of accepting a luxury Dior handbag and engaging in stock manipulation. While Yoon acknowledged that his wife could have behaved more appropriately, he dismissed some claims as exaggerated. These incidents have fueled internal disputes within his party.

As South Korea’s 20th president, Yoon’s single five-year term limits his ability to course-correct politically. His administration’s challenges—ranging from domestic scandals to geopolitical tensions—have left the nation divided, with questions about his leadership dominating public discourse.

Latest world news martial law south korea south korea military Trending news yoon suk yeol

