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Home > World News > Who Is Zhao Zongqi, Chinese General Linked To Doklam Standoff, Galwan Tensions Removed By President Xi Jinping

Who Is Zhao Zongqi, Chinese General Linked To Doklam Standoff, Galwan Tensions Removed By President Xi Jinping

Zhao, who led Chinese forces along the disputed Indian border during the 2017 Doklam standoff and the deadly Galwan Valley clash, was ousted as part of President Xi Jinping's ongoing anti-corruption purge within the PLA's top brass.

The move comes amid President Xi Jinping's sweeping crackdown on corruption in the Chinese military.
The move comes amid President Xi Jinping's sweeping crackdown on corruption in the Chinese military.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 15:00 IST

China has removed General Zhao Zongqi from the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and two other positions. The former commander of the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Western Theatre Command was in charge during the 2017 Doklam standoff and the 2020 Galwan Valley clash with India. The move comes amid President Xi Jinping’s sweeping crackdown on corruption in the Chinese military.

Who Is Zhao Zongqi?

Born in 1955 in Heilongjiang province, Zhao joined the PLA at the age of 16. He fought on China’s western front during the 1979 China-Vietnam War and subsequently held several senior military positions. He served in the Tibet Military Region and commanded the PLA’s 13th and 14th Group Armies. He later became commander of the Jinan Military Region before being promoted to the rank of general in 2015.

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First Commander of Western Theatre Command

In 2016, Zhao became the first commander of the Western Theatre Command, created as part of China’s military reforms. The command oversees China’s western strategic frontier, including operations along the disputed border with India. He remained in the post until December 2020.

Zhao’s Role in Doklam and Galwan

Zhao was Western Theatre commander during the 72-day Doklam standoff in 2017, when Indian and Chinese troops faced off near the India-Bhutan-China tri-junction. He was also in command when tensions escalated along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh in 2020, culminating in the deadly Galwan Valley clash on June 15.

Why Was Zhao Removed?

China has not publicly disclosed the specific reason for Zhao’s removal. The decision comes amid an intensifying anti-corruption campaign targeting senior PLA figures. Just days earlier, China removed two senior generals, Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli, from the state Central Military Commission over investigations into alleged serious violations of discipline and law. Zhao’s removal therefore adds another high-profile name to the continuing shake-up of China’s military leadership.

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Who Is Zhao Zongqi, Chinese General Linked To Doklam Standoff, Galwan Tensions Removed By President Xi Jinping
Tags: Doklam Standoff CommanderGalwan Valley Clash 2020General Zhao Zongqi Removalhome-hero-pos-2India China Border CrisisPLA Western Theatre CommandXi Jinping Military Purge

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Who Is Zhao Zongqi, Chinese General Linked To Doklam Standoff, Galwan Tensions Removed By President Xi Jinping

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Who Is Zhao Zongqi, Chinese General Linked To Doklam Standoff, Galwan Tensions Removed By President Xi Jinping
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