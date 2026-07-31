Who Is Zubair Baloch? Uzair Baloch’s Brother Critically Injured in Lyari Firing as Police Probe Gang Rivalry

Zubair Baloch, who is the brother of former gang leader of Karachi, Uzair Baloch, sustained serious injuries when unidentified gunmen opened fire in the Lyari region of Karachi on Thursday night. The latest incident in Lyari has raised fresh concerns regarding the possible return of gang-related violence in the region.

Three People Injured in Lyari Shooting

This incident comes amid speculation that gangs may re-emerge in this region of Karachi because of the ongoing violence. The shooting incident took place in Mirza Adam Khan Road in the Lyari region, which has previously seen clashes between rival gangs.

Police reported that there are at least three victims of the shooting incident. All of them have been rushed to the Civil Hospital of Karachi.

According to police officials, one of the injured is Zubair Baloch. Their identities are under verification. The doctors have declared his situation to be critical. There has been no confirmation of the status of the other two victims yet.

Police Launch Investigation Into Karachi Firing

An investigation has begun to find out who the shooters were and what their motive could be. Police are making statements from those who are wounded and gathering forensics from the crime scene. Arrests have not been made so far, and the shooters remain unknown.

This event has raised suspicion that rivalry between the gangs of Lyari may arise again. Lyari used to be one of the most troublesome areas in Karachi because of several years of armed battles between rival gangs. Law enforcement operations managed to eliminate organised crime in this area.

Who Is Uzair Baloch?

Uzair Baloch was the head of the outlawed People’s Aman Committee (PAC), which had been charged with extortion, target killings and organised crimes in the city of Karachi. After the shooting incident, there has been an enhancement in security in the locality to make sure that there is no further violence.

Security Tightened as Probe “Continues

According to police officials, inquiries are still ongoing, and more information is expected to come up as the inquiry continues. Residents of the locality have been asked by the authorities to stay calm during the inquiry period. This incident again raises issues of insecurity in the Lyari region of Karachi.