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Home > World News > WHO Issues Fresh Update On Hantavirus And Ebola Outbreaks As Cases Spread Across Borders

WHO Issues Fresh Update On Hantavirus And Ebola Outbreaks As Cases Spread Across Borders

The WHO said the hantavirus outbreak appears to be under control, with 13 confirmed cases and three deaths across 33 countries. Meanwhile, the Ebola outbreak remains a major concern, with more than 1,000 cases and 277 deaths, as infections continue to spread beyond the Democratic Republic of Congo into neighboring Uganda.

Hantavirus
Hantavirus

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Thu 2026-06-25 02:46 IST

The World Health Organization (WHO) is issuing important updates on two significant disease outbreaks of two countries that are now spreading to multiple countries. What you need to know in short order.

Hantavirus Cases Remain Stable

The good news is the hantavirus outbreak, which has so far affected 33 countries and territories. 13 confirmed cases have been identified with 3 deaths. While these numbers are worrying, health officials are cautiously optimistic about controlling the situation.

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There are 650 people with whom infected people were in contact and are being closely tracked. Most of them have already completed their 14-day quarantine period. The remaining 54 contacts will finish their isolation by July 2nd. If no new cases occur after that day, the WHO will officially declare the outbreak over.

Doctors aren’t just sitting back. They’re actively working to understand this virus better. And 21 countries are collaborating on the study of how hantavirus is formed and spreads. Additionally, virus samples are being sent to the WHO BioHub in Switzerland for further research. This work will help doctors prevent people from getting into a similar outbreak in the future.

Ebola Outbreak Spreads Rapidly

Ebola is more urgent and evolving at a breakneck pace. There are now 1,094 confirmed cases and 277 deaths and the rates keep rising. Health experts say this outbreak must be treated and taken seriously by governments and organizations worldwide.

The virus has spread beyond the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where it started. Uganda, a neighboring country, has now recorded 20 confirmed cases with 2 deaths. All of those cases in Uganda are tied to the DRC outbreak. The cross-border spread of diseases demonstrates how fast diseases spread from one country to another.

What is more concerning is how the virus is affecting healthcare professionals. More than 80 health workers have been infected by the virus while treating patients. The heroes of DRC are the ones who work on the front lines and risk themselves to help others. Recently, a French doctor working with and helping the people of DRC returned home with Ebola and tested positive for the disease, a case that is a reminder of how dangerous these people are.

The WHO is pressing countries to protect their health workers better. That means organizations should send workers with a full picture of the risks involved. If necessary, countries should also prepare to evacuate workers as quickly as possible. Such steps are essential in order to keep responders safe as they fight this disease.

A Global Reminder

But health officials want the public to know that the risk to most people around the world is low. Outbreaks are constantly monitored and international teams are working together to stop the spread.

But these updates remind us that diseases don’t respect borders. Quick action, honest communication, and good international cooperation are the most critical things we need to do to fight these outbreaks. Healthcare workers’ protection and quarantine procedures, as well as research work to address these issues are all critical.

Both outbreaks are ongoing but governments and the world health organizations are aware and ready to respond. The WHO will provide updates and coordinate responses to protect global health.

Also Read: Why Did Malala Yousafzai Slam EU-Taliban Talks? ‘Europe Must Not Legitimise’ Regime, Says Nobel Laureate

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WHO Issues Fresh Update On Hantavirus And Ebola Outbreaks As Cases Spread Across Borders
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WHO Issues Fresh Update On Hantavirus And Ebola Outbreaks As Cases Spread Across Borders

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WHO Issues Fresh Update On Hantavirus And Ebola Outbreaks As Cases Spread Across Borders
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WHO Issues Fresh Update On Hantavirus And Ebola Outbreaks As Cases Spread Across Borders
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