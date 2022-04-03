A new coronavirus variety is spreading in the United Kingdom, according to WHO health officials

A new coronavirus variety is spreading in the United Kingdom, according to WHO health officials. They claim that this mutant is 10% more transmissible than the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant. BA.2 has been declared the most contagious of all COVID-19 variations thus far.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the XE recombinant (BA.1-BA.2) was initially discovered in the United Kingdom on January 19, and more than 600 sequences have been reported and confirmed since then.

Omicron’s BA.2 sub-variant is quickly spreading over the world. According to the latest poll by the Office for National Statistics, 4.9 million persons in the UK had Covid-19 in the week ending March 26, up 600,000 from the previous week.

The Tata Institute for Genetics and Society has urged citizens not to worry and follow the covid restrictions, meanwhile, they are monitoring the scope of development of this new variant.