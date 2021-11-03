The EUL risk-benefit assessment is essential for granting emergency use authorisation(EUA) to the Covid-19 vaccine by the global health body. Bharat Biotech has been submitting data to WHO on a rolling basis.

The Technical Advisory Group (TAG) of the World Health Organisation(WHO) might take a call on assessing Covaxin for the Emergency Use Listing(EUL) today. The EUL risk-benefit assessment is essential for granting emergency use authorisation(EUA) to the Covid-19 vaccine by the global health body. Earlier on October 26, the WHO, unsatisfied by the information submitted by Bharat Biotech, had sought additional information from the manufacturer by November 3. Before that, additional clarifications from Bharat Biotech was submitted for the EUL risk-benefit assessment on September 27. Bharat Biotech has been submitting data to WHO on a rolling basis.

In early October, WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan had said that the UN health body’s technical advisory group will meet on October 26 to consider Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for Covaxin.Last week, WHO had said a vaccine recommended by it for emergency use must be evaluated thoroughly. “We are aware that many people are waiting for WHO’s recommendation for Covaxin to be included in the COVID19 Emergency Use Listing, but we cannot cut corners – before recommending a product for emergency use, we must evaluate it thoroughly to make sure it is safe and effective,” the UN health body had said.



Covaxin, India’s first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, is developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research.