World Health Organisation has recently warned the countries that spraying disinfectants on the streets does not kill the coronavirus and might also be harmful for human health.

On Sunday, the World Health Organization has warned various countries that the practice of spraying disinfectants on the streets does not kill the coronavirus and it might also be a health risk. In a document on disinfecting surfaces and cleaning, WHO clarified that spraying can be ineffective in the case of coronavirus. The officials further added that fumigation of outdoor places like market areas and streets is not recommended to kill coronavirus or pathogens as disinfectant is inactivated by dirt and debris.

WHO also quoted that pavements and streets cannot be considered as the reservoirs of infection of coronavirus but spraying of disinfectants can be dangerous for human health. The document also quoted that spraying disinfectants on individuals is also not recommended in any circumstance. Further, it can also be psychologically and physically harmful and would not reduce the chances of an infected person to spread the virus through contact and droplets.

Not just this, spraying chlorine and toxic chemicals in people can also cause eye irritation, gastrointestinal effects, and bronchospasm. The organization said that instead of spraying, the disinfectants can be applied on the surface, by dipping a cloth in the disinfectant and wipe the surface.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus, which has led to a pandemic in the entire world, has the ability to attach itself to objects and surfaces. However, there is no official confirmation about the period during which the virus spreads infection on multiple surfaces. Studies prove that the virus can live on to maximum surfaces for several days.

