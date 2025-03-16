Who Was Abu Qatal? Hafiz Saeed’s Close Aide And Mastermind Of Rajouri Attack Shot Dead In Pakistan: R̥eport

The Rajouri terror attacks took place on January 1, 2023, when terrorists targeted civilians in Dhangri, Rajouri, followed by an IED blast the next day.

Faisal Nadeem, also known as Abu Qatal, a high-profile Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative, was reportedly killed in Pakistan on Saturday night, March 15, according to latest reports.

Abu Qatal’s Role in Terror Activities

Abu Qatal was a close associate of Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. He, along with two other LeT operatives, was charge-sheeted by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his involvement in the Rajouri terror attacks of January 2023.

Rajouri Terror Attacks & NIA Investigation

The Rajouri terror attacks took place on January 1, 2023, when terrorists targeted civilians in Dhangri, Rajouri, followed by an IED blast the next day. The attack resulted in the deaths of seven people, including two children, while several others were critically injured.

The case, registered under RC-01 & 02/2023/NIA/JMU, was part of NIA’s strategy to dismantle terror networks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Key Lashkar-e-Taiba Handlers Identified

The NIA identified and charge-sheeted three key LeT handlers:

Abu Qatal (Pakistani national)

Saifullah alias Sajid Jutt (also known as Ali, Habibullah, and Nouman)

Mohd Qasim (originally from India, crossed into Pakistan in 2002 and joined LeT)

Investigations revealed that these operatives were involved in recruiting and deploying LeT terrorists from Pakistan to target civilians and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Their operations focused on attacking minority communities and coordinating terror activities against Indian security personnel.

The killing of Abu Qatal marks a significant blow to Lashkar-e-Taiba’s operations, but authorities continue to monitor and dismantle the group’s terror network.