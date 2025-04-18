Who Was Akinyela Sawa Taylor, The Knife Wielding Man Shot Dead After Attempting To Hijack A Plane In Belize?

The pilot, despite his wounds, managed to keep the aircraft airborne for nearly two hours, eventually making a precarious emergency landing in Ladyville, escorted by a police helicopter.

A horrifying mid-air hijack attempt on a small passenger plane in Belize has left many shaken. The man behind this violent attack was 49-year-old American citizen, Akinyela Sawa Taylor, who was shot dead by a fellow passenger while trying to take control of the aircraft.

What Happened on the Flight?

On April 17, 2025, a Tropic Air flight from Corozal to San Pedro, carrying 14 passengers and two crew members, turned violent shortly after takeoff. A passenger named Taylor pulled out a knife and stabbed the pilot, Howell Grange, along with two other passengers — Fitzgerald Brown and Jair Castañeda.

Taylor reportedly demanded that the plane be flown out of the country, possibly to Mexico. Before he could take control, a legally armed passenger, despite being injured, shot Taylor in the chest, stopping the hijacking and preventing a potential mass tragedy.

The pilot, despite his wounds, managed to keep the aircraft airborne for nearly two hours, eventually making a precarious emergency landing in Ladyville, escorted by a police helicopter.

Who Was Akinyela Sawa Taylor?

Taylor was a US citizen and a military veteran. Public records show he had previously worked as a teacher and football coach at McCluer North High School in Florissant, Missouri. However, a school representative confirmed to Reuters that he was no longer employed there.

In a strange twist, Belizean authorities revealed that Taylor had recently been denied legal entry into Belize at the northern border just a few days earlier, though it remains unclear how he managed to re-enter the country and board the plane with a knife.

The US Embassy is now working with Belizean police to trace Taylor’s movements and motives. A US State Department spokesperson called the incident “horrifying,” and expressed relief that it didn’t turn into a larger tragedy.

Taylor was pronounced dead at a hospital after the emergency landing. The passenger who shot him is in critical condition, suffering serious injuries sustained during the attack. The two other injured passengers and the pilot are expected to recover.

Belize’s authorities are now reviewing security protocols, especially at smaller regional airstrips, where full passenger screenings are often absent.

