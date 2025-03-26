Who Was Ashli Babbitt? Donald Trump Promises To Look Into Jan. 6 Defendants’ Deaths; Discusses Possible Compensation

President Donald Trump has pledged to examine the circumstances surrounding the death of Ashli Babbitt, a woman who was shot and killed by a United States Capitol Police (USCP) officer during the events of January 6, 2021.

President Donald Trump has pledged to examine the circumstances surrounding the death of Ashli Babbitt, a woman who was shot and killed by a United States Capitol Police (USCP) officer during the events of January 6, 2021. In an interview with NewsMax on Tuesday, Trump expressed his admiration for Babbitt and suggested he might explore financial compensation for individuals pardoned in connection with the Capitol riot.

“I’m a big fan of Ashli Babbitt, okay, and Ashli Babbitt was a really good person who was a big MAGA fan, Trump fan, and she was innocently standing there – they even say, trying to sort of hold back the crowd,” Trump told host Greg Kelly.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Babbitt, a 35-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran, was shot by a police officer as she attempted to climb through a broken door that had been barricaded by law enforcement. She was among the supporters of Trump who stormed the Capitol building on January 6 in an attempt to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Babbitt’s Family Files Lawsuit Against the Government

In response to Babbitt’s death, her family filed a $30 million wrongful death lawsuit against the government last year. During his interview, Trump was informed that the Department of Justice is actively opposing the lawsuit.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“You’re telling me that for the first time. I haven’t heard that,” Trump said in response. He then criticized the shooting of Babbitt, calling it an injustice. “And a man did something unthinkable to her when he shot her, and I think it’s a disgrace. I’m going to look into that; I did not know that.”

Trump also brought up the treatment of individuals who were arrested and prosecuted in connection with the Capitol riot, arguing that they had been unfairly targeted by the Biden administration. He hinted at plans to provide financial assistance to those he believes were wrongfully imprisoned.

Trump Discusses Possible Compensation for Jan. 6 Defendants

Since taking office in January, Trump has made it clear that he sympathizes with those who were arrested in connection to the riot. Just hours after being sworn in on January 20, he pardoned 1,500 defendants who had been charged with crimes related to the incident.

“Well, there’s a lot of talk about that. A lot of people that are in government now talk about it, because a lot of people in government really like that group of people,” Trump said during the interview.

He went on to defend those who participated in the riot, stating, “They were patriots, as far as I was concerned. A group of people went down there, peacefully and patriotically, remember that.”

Trump also reiterated his belief that many of his supporters who were involved in the events of January 6 were treated unfairly. “They were treated so unfairly, so horribly. Some of them didn’t even go into the building,” he said.

While Trump did not provide specifics on what a compensation fund for pardoned defendants might look like, his remarks suggest that he is actively considering ways to support those he believes have been wronged by the justice system.

As Trump continues to weigh his options, his comments are likely to spark further debate over the handling of the January 6 riot and its aftermath. His strong words in defense of both Ashli Babbitt and those arrested for their roles in the riot indicate that the issue remains a significant talking point for him and his supporters.

ALSO READ: US Federal Judge Blocks Deportation of Georgetown Scholar Badar Khan Suri