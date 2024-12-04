Who Was Brian Thompson And What Is United Healthcare? Know All About The CEO’s Net Worth Who Was Shot Dead At Point Blank Range

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) responded to reports of gunfire and found Thompson unconscious with gunshot wounds to his leg and chest. He was rushed to Mount Sinai West Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was tragically shot and killed early Wednesday morning, December 4 in what authorities have described as a “brazen targeted attack.”

The incident occurred just before 7 a.m. near the Hilton Hotel on 54th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues in Midtown Manhattan. Thompson, 50, was in New York to attend UnitedHealth Group’s annual conference for analysts and investors.

Details of Brian Thompson Killing

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) responded to reports of gunfire and found Thompson unconscious with gunshot wounds to his leg and chest. He was rushed to Mount Sinai West Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are searching for the masked gunman, who remains at large. Investigators believe the attack was premeditated and targeted, although the motive is still unclear.

In a statement, UnitedHealth Group expressed deep sorrow over Thompson’s death, describing him as “a highly respected colleague and friend.” The company assured its cooperation with law enforcement and extended condolences to Thompson’s family.

Who Was Brian Thompson?

Brian Thompson, a 50-year-old native of Maple Grove, Minnesota, served as CEO of UnitedHealthcare since April 2021. He joined the company in 2004, following a stint as a manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

During his tenure at UnitedHealth, Thompson held various leadership roles, including overseeing Medicare and retirement programs. As CEO, he managed the company’s healthcare benefits division, which is a cornerstone of UnitedHealth Group’s operations.

Thompson graduated from the University of Iowa in 1997 with a degree in business administration and accounting. He is survived by his wife, Paulette Thompson, a physical therapist, and their two sons. Paulette revealed that her husband had previously received job-related threats but did not provide specific details.

What Is United Healthcare?

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest healthcare companies in the United States, offering health insurance, pharmacy benefits, and healthcare services.

Its insurance arm, UnitedHealthcare, provides coverage to more than 29 million Americans. In 2024, UnitedHealth Group was ranked eighth on the Fortune Global 500 list and employed over 439,000 people.

The company generated $379.5 billion in revenue in 2024, solidifying its position as a leading entity in the global healthcare industry. Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting, with a focus on identifying the suspect and uncovering the motive. The NYPD has urged anyone with information to come forward.

Brian Thompson’s Salary at UnitedHealthcare

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, reportedly earned an annual salary of $10 million, as stated by the Daily Mail. Additionally, earlier in 2024, he exercised stock options valued at over $20 million, according to multiple sources.

Brian Thompson’s Net Worth

As per Wallmine, Brian Thompson had an estimated net worth of at least $42.9 million. A major share of his wealth originated from his ownership of UnitedHealth Group stock.

In one of his latest transactions, Thompson sold 82,348 shares of the company in February 2024, earning over $21 million. Despite this sale, he retained ownership of more than 72,000 shares, ranking him among UnitedHealth’s top executives with substantial equity holdings.

