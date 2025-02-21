His death was confirmed through Ventaneando’s social media platforms, bringing an end to months of health struggles.

Mexican journalist and ‘Ventaneando’ host Daniel Bisogno has passed away at the age of 51, leaving his fans and colleagues in deep sorrow. His death was confirmed through Ventaneando’s social media platforms, bringing an end to months of health struggles.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Who Was Daniel Bisogno?

Daniel Bisogno was born on May 19, 1973. He had a passion for entertainment from an early age. He underwent training at Televisa’s Centro de Educación Artística (CEA), which paved the way for his acting career. In 1997, his path took a turn when he joined ‘Ventaneando.’ His sharp wit and bold commentary made him a controversial figure on Mexican television.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Daniel Bisogno also left his mark in theatre, starring in productions like ‘El Tenorio Cómico’ and ‘Lagunilla mi barrio’. His stage character, “La Güera Limantour,” became an audience favourite.

Cause of Daniel Bisogno’s death?

Daniel Bisogno had been battling serious medical complications after undergoing a liver transplant in 2024. Though the transplant initially showed promising results, his condition remained fragile due to recurring infections and liver-related issues. In his final months, he required intensive care and was intubated due to a severe lung infection. Ultimately, multiple organ failures claimed his life.

‘Ventaneando’ Co-Hosts React To Daniel Bisogno’s Death

Pati Chapoy, Bisogno’s boss and ‘Ventaneando‘ co-host, posted on X, “With immense sadness, I inform you that Daniel Bisogno died.” Benjamín Salinas, owner of TV Azteca, also shared his thoughts on social media. “We deeply regret the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Daniel Bisogno, he will always be remembered with great affection by the entire @Azteca family. We send our deepest condolences to all his family and friends.”

Bisogno shared a close bond with his daughter, Michaela, whom he had with his former wife, Cristina Riva Palacio. Despite their divorce in 2019, he maintained an amicable relationship with her.

He is survived by his father, Concepción Bisogno, his brother Alex Bisogno, who is also involved in the entertainment industry, and his sister, Ivette.

Also watch: Donald Trump’s Aide Welcomes FBI Director Kash Patel In A Typical Bollywood Style, Watch