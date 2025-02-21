Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Who Was Daniel Bisogno? ‘Ventaneando’ Host Dies At 51, Read To Know More

Who Was Daniel Bisogno? ‘Ventaneando’ Host Dies At 51, Read To Know More

His death was confirmed through Ventaneando’s social media platforms, bringing an end to months of health struggles.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Who Was Daniel Bisogno? ‘Ventaneando’ Host Dies At 51, Read To Know More

Daniel


Mexican journalist and ‘Ventaneando’ host Daniel Bisogno has passed away at the age of 51, leaving his fans and colleagues in deep sorrow. His death was confirmed through Ventaneando’s social media platforms, bringing an end to months of health struggles.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Who Was Daniel Bisogno?

Daniel Bisogno was born on May 19, 1973. He had a passion for entertainment from an early age. He underwent training at Televisa’s Centro de Educación Artística (CEA), which paved the way for his acting career. In 1997, his path took a turn when he joined ‘Ventaneando.’ His sharp wit and bold commentary made him a controversial figure on Mexican television.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Daniel Bisogno also left his mark in theatre, starring in productions like ‘El Tenorio Cómico’ and ‘Lagunilla mi barrio’. His stage character, “La Güera Limantour,” became an audience favourite.

Cause of Daniel Bisogno’s death?

Daniel Bisogno had been battling serious medical complications after undergoing a liver transplant in 2024. Though the transplant initially showed promising results, his condition remained fragile due to recurring infections and liver-related issues. In his final months, he required intensive care and was intubated due to a severe lung infection. Ultimately, multiple organ failures claimed his life.

‘Ventaneando’ Co-Hosts React To Daniel Bisogno’s Death

Pati Chapoy, Bisogno’s boss and ‘Ventaneando co-host, posted on X, “With immense sadness, I inform you that Daniel Bisogno died.” Benjamín Salinas, owner of TV Azteca, also shared his thoughts on social media. “We deeply regret the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Daniel Bisogno, he will always be remembered with great affection by the entire @Azteca family. We send our deepest condolences to all his family and friends.”

Bisogno shared a close bond with his daughter, Michaela, whom he had with his former wife, Cristina Riva Palacio. Despite their divorce in 2019, he maintained an amicable relationship with her.

He is survived by his father, Concepción Bisogno, his brother Alex Bisogno, who is also involved in the entertainment industry, and his sister, Ivette.

Also watch: Donald Trump’s Aide Welcomes FBI Director Kash Patel In A Typical Bollywood Style, Watch

 

Filed under

Daniel Bisogno

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Simran Preet Panesar, The Accused In Canada’s Biggest Gold Heist? Why Did The ED Raid His House In Punjab Now?

Who Is Simran Preet Panesar, The Accused In Canada’s Biggest Gold Heist? Why Did The...

Supreme Court Recalls Order In Abbas Ansari Case, Asks Police If Any Probe Pending Against Him

Supreme Court Recalls Order In Abbas Ansari Case, Asks Police If Any Probe Pending Against...

Funding Shift: USAID Slashes Govt Funds, Boosts NGO Support in India, Data Reveals

Funding Shift: USAID Slashes Govt Funds, Boosts NGO Support in India, Data Reveals

Podcaster’s ‘Wanna Come On My Podcast?’ Cold Email Lands Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella As Guest

Podcaster’s ‘Wanna Come On My Podcast?’ Cold Email Lands Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella As Guest

Outrage In Bihar After Class 10th Student Shot Dead Over Cheating Disagreement

Outrage In Bihar After Class 10th Student Shot Dead Over Cheating Disagreement

Entertainment

Preity Zinta Slams Social Media Cynicism Says, ‘What’s happening On Social Media?’

Preity Zinta Slams Social Media Cynicism Says, ‘What’s happening On Social Media?’

‘Dada’ Coming To Big Screen, Rajkummar Rao To Play The Lead!

‘Dada’ Coming To Big Screen, Rajkummar Rao To Play The Lead!

Mismatched Series Fame Prajakta Koli Is All Set To Tie Knot With Her Fiance On THIS Day

Mismatched Series Fame Prajakta Koli Is All Set To Tie Knot With Her Fiance On

‘Either Keep Worrying Or Surrender It All’: Dhanashree Verma’s Cryptic Post Raises Queries Of Divorce With Yuzvendra Chahal

‘Either Keep Worrying Or Surrender It All’: Dhanashree Verma’s Cryptic Post Raises Queries Of Divorce

India’s Got Latent Controversy: After Ranveer Allahbadia, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Moves Supreme Court to Quash or Transfer FIR in Obscenity Case

India’s Got Latent Controversy: After Ranveer Allahbadia, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Moves Supreme Court to Quash

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox