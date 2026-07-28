LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Who Was Daniel Siad? Model Scout and Jeffrey Epstein Associate Found Dead at Paris Home

Who Was Daniel Siad? Model Scout and Jeffrey Epstein Associate Found Dead at Paris Home

Daniel Siad, a model scout linked to Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead at his Paris home while under investigation for human trafficking. Here's what is known about his life, career, and controversies.

Who Was Daniel Siad? Model Scout and Jeffrey Epstein Associate Found Dead at Paris Home

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 20:56 IST

Since Epstein died in a New York prison, various individuals who are associated with Epstein have also passed away. Some of them are Epstein’s former colleagues, some are investigators, and some are women who claimed to be sexually assaulted by Epstein. A few of these deaths are quite controversial, with all the facts surrounding their demise remaining a mystery.

In a recent death, a known modelling scout, Daniel Siad, was discovered dead in Colombes, located near Paris, France, on 20 July 2026. Daniel Siad was 68 years old when he died.

You Might Be Interested In

Based on reports by a 28-year-old woman who lived with Siad at his house, she made efforts to try to bring Siad back to life through CPR, but she was unsuccessful in her efforts. From the early reports available, it is believed that Daniel Siad might have had a heart attack.

At the time of Siad’s death, he was being investigated in France over accusations of human trafficking. Additionally, the name of Daniel Siad had been featured several thousand times in documents about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Who Was Daniel Siad?

Daniel Siad, who was also known as Daniel Amar Siad, was born on 28 October 1957 in Algeria. He later relocated to Sweden in 1980 and established himself in a career in fashion. Some of the roles he occupied include a modelling scout, a fashion photographer, a project manager, and a financial consultant.

His career largely consisted of identifying modelling talents all over Europe and in some other parts of the world. He used to work for the modelling agency ‘What’s Up Management’ and went around frequently doing his scouting missions. His career connections included cities such as Stockholm, Paris, and Barcelona.

Daniel Siad Connection to Jeffrey Epstein

Daniel Siad became widely known after court documents linked him to Jeffrey Epstein. According to media reports and released records, Siad had been in contact with Epstein for several years.

The documents claimed that Siad shared photographs, modelling profiles, and travel details of young women with Epstein. His name reportedly appeared around 2,000 times in the released files. The records also mentioned communication between Siad and French modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, another figure connected to the Epstein investigation.

The documents suggested that Siad searched for models in countries including Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Spain, Morocco, Cuba, and South Africa.

Even though his name appeared many times in the records, there is no public evidence that he was formally charged or convicted in connection with Epstein’s criminal cases.

Serious Allegations Against Daniel Siad

Daniel Siad also faced several serious accusations from women. At least five women accused him of having raped and sexually trafficked them. The most famous case among these was the one by the former Swedish model, Ebba P. Karlsson, who reported him to the French police in 2026, alleging he had attacked her back in 1990.

It has been reported in German media that there is an ongoing search for a model who supposedly had contact with both Siad and Jeffrey Epstein before her disappearance in 2015. Though these accusations have generated media headlines, there were no convictions made against him prior to his death.

Daniel Siad Death Under Investigation

Daniel Siad died while French authorities were still investigating him. His lawyer said he suffered a heart attack, but officials had not officially confirmed the cause of death.

His passing adds another name to the long list of people connected to the Jeffrey Epstein case. While many questions surrounding Epstein’s network continue to be discussed, investigations into several people linked to the case have remained ongoing.

With Siad’s death, one more figure connected to one of the world’s most closely watched criminal investigations is no longer alive, leaving some questions unanswered.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Daniel Siad? Model Scout and Jeffrey Epstein Associate Found Dead at Paris Home
Tags: Epstein files

RELATED News

Hyderabad Woman Dies in New Jersey Road Crash Just Two Days Before Returning to India; Here’s What Happened

Japan Earthquake: Over 50 Injured, Residents Trapped Inside Kumamoto Shopping Mall; PM Sanae Takaichi Orders Urgent Rescue Efforts

7.1-Magnitude Quake Hits Japan: What is a Tsunami and How it is Caused

‘US No Longer Beacon of Human Rights’: Why France Slammed Washington During UN Security Council Meet?

Is Russia Sharing Satellite Intel With Iran To Target US Bases? Trump To Question Putin

LATEST NEWS

Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Nirupama Devi Suffers Heartbreak, Misses Weightlifting Medal After Clean And Jerk Collapse

Rodri Undergoes Back Surgery Days After FIFA World Cup Final, Ruled Out Until Late August as Real Madrid Monitor Manchester City Star

Why Kajal Aggarwal Threatened An Assistant Director With Criminal Action After He Entered Her Caravan

Who is Fatima Zahra? Pakistan Boxer Creates History, Assures Country’s First-Ever Women’s Commonwealth Games Boxing Medal

Who Was Daniel Siad? Model Scout and Jeffrey Epstein Associate Found Dead at Paris Home

Roberto Mancini Set For Italy Return as Head Coach After FIGC Chaos And Andrea Pirlo Fallout

Ramayana Trailer Release Date: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Film To Unveil First Trailer On July 30 After Initial Delay

Real Madrid vs Leganés Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know

Explained: Why Kerala Govt Suspended ADGP MR Ajithkumar

The Traitors Season 2: Karan Johar To Get A Mystery Co-Host With ‘Special Powers’? Here’ What We Know

Who Was Daniel Siad? Model Scout and Jeffrey Epstein Associate Found Dead at Paris Home

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Daniel Siad? Model Scout and Jeffrey Epstein Associate Found Dead at Paris Home

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Daniel Siad? Model Scout and Jeffrey Epstein Associate Found Dead at Paris Home
Who Was Daniel Siad? Model Scout and Jeffrey Epstein Associate Found Dead at Paris Home
Who Was Daniel Siad? Model Scout and Jeffrey Epstein Associate Found Dead at Paris Home
Who Was Daniel Siad? Model Scout and Jeffrey Epstein Associate Found Dead at Paris Home

QUICK LINKS