Since Epstein died in a New York prison, various individuals who are associated with Epstein have also passed away. Some of them are Epstein’s former colleagues, some are investigators, and some are women who claimed to be sexually assaulted by Epstein. A few of these deaths are quite controversial, with all the facts surrounding their demise remaining a mystery.

In a recent death, a known modelling scout, Daniel Siad, was discovered dead in Colombes, located near Paris, France, on 20 July 2026. Daniel Siad was 68 years old when he died.

Based on reports by a 28-year-old woman who lived with Siad at his house, she made efforts to try to bring Siad back to life through CPR, but she was unsuccessful in her efforts. From the early reports available, it is believed that Daniel Siad might have had a heart attack.

At the time of Siad’s death, he was being investigated in France over accusations of human trafficking. Additionally, the name of Daniel Siad had been featured several thousand times in documents about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Who Was Daniel Siad?

Daniel Siad, who was also known as Daniel Amar Siad, was born on 28 October 1957 in Algeria. He later relocated to Sweden in 1980 and established himself in a career in fashion. Some of the roles he occupied include a modelling scout, a fashion photographer, a project manager, and a financial consultant.

His career largely consisted of identifying modelling talents all over Europe and in some other parts of the world. He used to work for the modelling agency ‘What’s Up Management’ and went around frequently doing his scouting missions. His career connections included cities such as Stockholm, Paris, and Barcelona.

Daniel Siad Connection to Jeffrey Epstein

Daniel Siad became widely known after court documents linked him to Jeffrey Epstein. According to media reports and released records, Siad had been in contact with Epstein for several years.

The documents claimed that Siad shared photographs, modelling profiles, and travel details of young women with Epstein. His name reportedly appeared around 2,000 times in the released files. The records also mentioned communication between Siad and French modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, another figure connected to the Epstein investigation.

The documents suggested that Siad searched for models in countries including Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Spain, Morocco, Cuba, and South Africa.

Even though his name appeared many times in the records, there is no public evidence that he was formally charged or convicted in connection with Epstein’s criminal cases.

Serious Allegations Against Daniel Siad

Daniel Siad also faced several serious accusations from women. At least five women accused him of having raped and sexually trafficked them. The most famous case among these was the one by the former Swedish model, Ebba P. Karlsson, who reported him to the French police in 2026, alleging he had attacked her back in 1990.

It has been reported in German media that there is an ongoing search for a model who supposedly had contact with both Siad and Jeffrey Epstein before her disappearance in 2015. Though these accusations have generated media headlines, there were no convictions made against him prior to his death.

Daniel Siad Death Under Investigation

Daniel Siad died while French authorities were still investigating him. His lawyer said he suffered a heart attack, but officials had not officially confirmed the cause of death.

His passing adds another name to the long list of people connected to the Jeffrey Epstein case. While many questions surrounding Epstein’s network continue to be discussed, investigations into several people linked to the case have remained ongoing.

With Siad’s death, one more figure connected to one of the world’s most closely watched criminal investigations is no longer alive, leaving some questions unanswered.