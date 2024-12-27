President-elect Donald Trump paid his tribute to David B. Rivkin Jr., calling him a "superstar" lawyer and a great scholar. Rivkin, an outstanding lawyer in constitutional, international, and administrative law, is no more but will be remembered for ages.

The respected lawyer and legal scholar David B. Rivkin Jr. passed away recently, leaving behind a very remarkable legacy in the world of law. Colleagues and clients have showered tributes on the late lawyer, with President-elect Donald Trump paying tribute to Rivkin as a “superstar.” Trump, on Truth Social, described Rivkin as a “great lawyer, scholar, and defender” and sent condolences to his wife, Diana, and family.

The death of this luminary in law leaves behind a void in the legal world, and his contributions in law, policy, and international relations will always be remembered.

Career Studded With Brilliance

David Rivkin was widely known for his experience in constitutional, administrative, and international law. He had decades-long experience, where he did important work in high-profile cases. As a partner with BakerHostetler LLP, Rivkin co-chairs the firm’s appellate and major motions group and handles complex cases that create law. His career had marked cases of national and international importance.

One of Rivkin’s most notable contributions to American legal history was his work as the chief attorney representing 26 states in a challenge to the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act. The case reached the Supreme Court in 2012 and was a landmark moment for Rivkin, which put him in the national spotlight. His legal acumen was instrumental in the shaping of debates around healthcare reform, making him one of the most important constitutional law figures.

Rivkin’s advocacy was not limited to local jurisdictions. He represented the country of Croatia at both the International Criminal Tribunal and the International Court of Justice, showing that he was agile in international law. Work in international humanitarian law, as well as wartime-related regulations, made a serious contribution to global legal understanding. Rivkin’s own research and advocacy touched topics of human rights and global justice, thus cementing his position as a statesman of law on a global scale.

National Security And Foreign Affairs

Rivkin had also worked in national security and foreign affairs. He defended former U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld in some of the high-profile legal cases and worked on matters concerning Bivens actions and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. His work on compliance with sanctions and environmental law proved that he was a multidimensional lawyer, especially for government policy.

Rivkin’s influence was also felt within the U.S. government, particularly during the administration of President George H.W. Bush. From 2004 to 2007, Rivkin served as an expert member of the United Nations Subcommission on Human Rights, where he advised on international law and global human rights issues.

As special assistant for domestic policy under President Bush, he played the central role in regulatory reforms. In energy and the environment, his work really focused on lasting impacts about regulation for natural gas pipelines, and initiatives related to climate change.

David Rivkin’s death means the end of an era for many in the practice of law, but the impact he has had in law, policy, and international relations will be felt long after his passing.

