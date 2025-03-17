Who Was General Charles Rogers? DoD Removes Webpage On Medal Of Honor Recipient

Charles C. Rogers was a highly decorated military leader and the highest-ranking African-American to receive the Medal of Honor for his service in Vietnam.

The United States Department of Defense (DoD) has removed a webpage honoring Black U.S. Army General Charles C. Rogers, a Vietnam War hero and Medal of Honor recipient. The webpage, previously accessible, now shows a 404 error, raising concerns amid the Trump administration’s ongoing rollback of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies.

Webpage Altered Amid DEI Crackdown

The removal of the webpage was first noticed when writer Brandon Friedman shared a screenshot of a Google search entry referencing the DoD page on Bluesky. However, upon attempting to access the webpage, users encountered an error message stating, “the page you are looking for might have been moved, renamed, or may be temporarily unavailable.” Reports also indicate that the URL was altered from ‘medal’ to ‘deimedal,’ further fueling speculation regarding the removal.

This incident comes as the Trump administration implements a sweeping crackdown on DEI policies across federal agencies, including the Pentagon. Critics argue that the erasure of such historical records undermines efforts to recognize the contributions of Black military personnel and other minority service members.

Who Was General Charles C. Rogers?

Charles C. Rogers was a highly decorated military leader and the highest-ranking African-American to receive the Medal of Honor for his service in Vietnam. Born in Claremont, Fayette County, West Virginia, to a coal miner’s family, Rogers made history when he was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Richard Nixon in 1970 for his heroic actions during the Vietnam War.

Rogers commanded the 1st Battalion, 5th Artillery Regiment, during a critical battle near the Cambodian border on November 1, 1968. According to the West Virginia Hall of Fame, his unit was stationed at Fire Support Base Rita when they faced a relentless assault from North Vietnamese forces. Despite being wounded three times, Rogers led artillery strikes and counterattacks, successfully repelling the enemy.

His extraordinary bravery and leadership under fire earned him the nation’s highest military honor. He later continued his service in the Army before passing away in 1990. Rogers is buried at Arlington National Cemetery, a resting place for the nation’s most distinguished military personnel.

Backlash Over the Webpage Removal

The unexplained disappearance of Rogers’ tribute page has sparked backlash among historians, military veterans, and advocates for racial equity in the armed forces. Many see this as part of a broader effort to diminish the visibility of contributions made by Black service members. The DoD has yet to provide an official statement on the removal.

As the Trump administration intensifies its rollback of DEI initiatives, concerns grow over the potential erasure of key historical records celebrating the achievements of minority service members. Advocates call for transparency and the reinstatement of the webpage to honor the legacy of General Charles C. Rogers.

