Friday, April 4, 2025
Who Was Hailey Okula? Popular Nursing Influencer Dies After Giving Birth To First Child

The online nursing community and thousands of followers are mourning the heartbreaking loss of Hailey Okula—known on social media as Nurse Hailey—who passed away unexpectedly due to complications after childbirth. Her husband, Matthew Okula, shared the devastating news on social media.

The online nursing community and thousands of followers are mourning the heartbreaking loss of Hailey Okula—known on social media as Nurse Hailey—who passed away unexpectedly due to complications after childbirth. Her husband, Matthew Okula, shared the devastating news on social media.

Hailey, who was an emergency room nurse, became a well-loved and inspiring figure online for her openness about infertility and the long, emotional road to pregnancy. Her story touched countless lives, and her sudden passing has left a deep void in the hearts of many.

A Husband’s Heartbreaking Announcement

Hailey’s husband, Matthew, took to Instagram to share the tragic update with the couple’s followers. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I share the devastating news of the unexpected passing of my beautiful wife, Hailey Marie Okula, due to complications from childbirth,” Mr. Matthew wrote. “Words cannot convey the depth of the loss I feel. Hailey was more than I could have ever dreamed of in a wife and partner,” he continued. “She was gorgeous, smart, hardworking, passionate, trustworthy, and above all else, unbelievably loyal. For nearly 13 years, she stood by my side in the hardest of times, loving me endlessly, even when I felt undeserving of that love. She was my everything.”

 

She Went Into Cardiac Arrest Shortly After Birth

According to KTTV, a local news outlet, Hailey went into cardiac arrest just minutes after delivering her baby boy, Crew. Despite medical efforts, she sadly did not survive the complication.

It was a devastating end to what had been a long and difficult road to parenthood. Hailey and Matthew had been trying to conceive for over two years, eventually turning to In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) in hopes of building the family they dreamed of.

A Pregnancy Journey That Touched Thousands

In September 2023, Hailey finally shared the exciting news that she was pregnant. Her post was filled with emotion, relief, and gratitude. She had opened up about the hurdles she and Matthew faced—from infertility on both sides to needing a custom medical probe due to a shared genetic condition.

“Being able to say that we are pregnant is indescribable,” she wrote at the time. “From my infertility problems to my husband’s infertility problems to us having to create a special probe because we both carry the same genetic disease, lots and lotsssss of meds and lots of money, the journey has been hard but so worth it.”

Her transparency gave hope to others struggling with similar battles, and her platform quickly became a safe and encouraging space for people going through infertility and IVF.

Tributes Pour In From Grieving Followers

Since the announcement, thousands of followers have flooded Hailey’s social media pages with messages of love, shock, and sorrow. Many shared personal stories about how Hailey had touched their lives—both online and in person. “Please tell me this is just an awful joke,” one user commented in disbelief.

Another shared a touching memory: “She was my nurse during one of my toughest hospitalizations. I’ll never forget her kindness and quick help.”

Others praised her compassionate spirit and the deep impact she made, “Hailey’s legacy goes beyond the work she did or the aspirations she carried. Her kindness and dedication to helping others left a mark on everyone she met.”

