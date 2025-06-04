Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Who Was Harvey Milk And Why Is Navy Facing Criticism Over Renaming LGBTQ Icon Ship?

Who Was Harvey Milk And Why Is Navy Facing Criticism Over Renaming LGBTQ Icon Ship?

The U.S. Navy, under orders from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, is set to rename the USNS Harvey Milk, sparking controversy during Pride Month. The decision, tied to a push for "warrior culture," has drawn sharp criticism from political leaders and LGBTQ advocates.

Who Was Harvey Milk And Why Is Navy Facing Criticism Over Renaming LGBTQ Icon Ship?

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has directed the Navy to rename the USNS Harvey Milk


In a move that has stirred significant controversy, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has instructed the Navy to rename the USNS Harvey Milk, a John Lewis-class replenishment oiler.

This unexpected directive comes during Pride Month and has sparked criticism from activists and lawmakers alike. Internal Navy memos obtained by Military.com confirm that Navy Secretary John Phelan received the directive, with the official announcement expected on June 13 aboard the USS Constitution.

According to official documents, the renaming aligns with the goals of President Donald Trump, Secretary Hegseth, and Navy Secretary Phelan. These goals include “reestablishing the warrior culture” within the armed forces. However, the Navy has not yet disclosed a replacement name for the vessel.

The USNS Harvey Milk, currently undergoing maintenance in Alabama, is set to complete repairs by the end of June.

Political Backlash Over Decision to Remove Harvey Milk’s Name

The decision has drawn immediate backlash, particularly from former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who represents much of San Francisco—Milk’s home city. She condemned the move as “a surrender of a fundamental American value,” adding that it disregards the importance of honoring those who fought for equality and civil rights.

Pelosi further warned of a broader plan to rename other John Lewis-class ships named after iconic American figures.

Pelosi also raised concerns that other Navy ships in the same class—USNS Thurgood Marshall, USNS Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and USNS Harriet Tubman—may also be subject to renaming.

All three figures are celebrated for their groundbreaking contributions to justice and equality in America. While these ships are still under construction, the possibility of name changes has already ignited public debate.

The Legacy of Harvey Milk: LGBTQ Pioneer and Navy Veteran

Harvey Milk remains one of the most influential figures in LGBTQ+ history. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War as a diving officer aboard the USS Kittiwake.

Despite a career cut short by a “less than honorable” discharge—believed to be linked to his sexual orientation—Milk continued to advocate for justice. In 1977, he became one of the first openly gay elected officials in U.S. history, serving on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

ALSO READ: F**K The Jews: Dave Portnoy Faces Shocking Anti-Semitic Slur While Filming Pizza Review In Toronto

Filed under

Harvey Milk Gay Harvey Milk Navy Latest world news

Matthew Hussey and his wi

Who Is Camila Cabello’s Ex-Husband? Matthew Hussey With New Wife Announces First Pregnancy
newsx

RCB Clinches First-Ever IPL Title After 18 Years, Vijay Mallya Calls It A Dream Come...
Elon Musk has publicly cr

White House Responds After Elon Musk Slams Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’
Defense Secretary Pete He

Who Was Harvey Milk And Why Is Navy Facing Criticism Over Renaming LGBTQ Icon Ship?
newsx

Toronto Mass Shooting: One Killed, Five Injured In Lawrence Heights Gun Violence
Following Royal Challenge

From Rajat Patidar’s Rise To RCB’s Glory: Kohli Reflects On Team’s Shared Struggles And Victory
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Camila Cabello’s Ex-Husband? Matthew Hussey With New Wife Announces First Pregnancy

Who Is Camila Cabello’s Ex-Husband? Matthew Hussey With New Wife Announces First Pregnancy

RCB Clinches First-Ever IPL Title After 18 Years, Vijay Mallya Calls It A Dream Come True

RCB Clinches First-Ever IPL Title After 18 Years, Vijay Mallya Calls It A Dream Come...

White House Responds After Elon Musk Slams Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

White House Responds After Elon Musk Slams Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

Toronto Mass Shooting: One Killed, Five Injured In Lawrence Heights Gun Violence

Toronto Mass Shooting: One Killed, Five Injured In Lawrence Heights Gun Violence

From Rajat Patidar’s Rise To RCB’s Glory: Kohli Reflects On Team’s Shared Struggles And Victory

From Rajat Patidar’s Rise To RCB’s Glory: Kohli Reflects On Team’s Shared Struggles And Victory

Entertainment

Who Is Camila Cabello’s Ex-Husband? Matthew Hussey With New Wife Announces First Pregnancy

Who Is Camila Cabello’s Ex-Husband? Matthew Hussey With New Wife Announces First Pregnancy

F**K The Jews: Dave Portnoy Faces Shocking Anti-Semitic Slur While Filming Pizza Review In Toronto

F**K The Jews: Dave Portnoy Faces Shocking Anti-Semitic Slur While Filming Pizza Review In Toronto

How Much Did Kris Jenner Spend On Her Facelift? Kim Kardashian Finally Reacts To Her Mother’s Controversial New Look

How Much Did Kris Jenner Spend On Her Facelift? Kim Kardashian Finally Reacts To Her

‘Help a Girl Out’: Here’s What Kylie Jenner Said About Her Breast Implants in Candid TikTok Reply

‘Help a Girl Out’: Here’s What Kylie Jenner Said About Her Breast Implants in Candid

Co-Stars Pay Tribute To Jonathan Joss: What We Know About The Actor’s Untimely Death

Co-Stars Pay Tribute To Jonathan Joss: What We Know About The Actor’s Untimely Death

Lifestyle

Why Cycling Is The Key To A Healthier, Happier Life

Why Cycling Is The Key To A Healthier, Happier Life

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?