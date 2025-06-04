Who Was Harvey Milk And Why Is Navy Facing Criticism Over Renaming LGBTQ Icon Ship?

The U.S. Navy, under orders from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, is set to rename the USNS Harvey Milk, sparking controversy during Pride Month. The decision, tied to a push for "warrior culture," has drawn sharp criticism from political leaders and LGBTQ advocates.

In a move that has stirred significant controversy, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has instructed the Navy to rename the USNS Harvey Milk, a John Lewis-class replenishment oiler.

This unexpected directive comes during Pride Month and has sparked criticism from activists and lawmakers alike. Internal Navy memos obtained by Military.com confirm that Navy Secretary John Phelan received the directive, with the official announcement expected on June 13 aboard the USS Constitution.

Our military is the most powerful in the world – but this spiteful move does not strengthen our national security or the “warrior” ethos. It is a shameful, vindictive erasure of those who fought to break down barriers for all to chase the American Dream. https://t.co/Dc5Q6cut0r Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 3, 2025

According to official documents, the renaming aligns with the goals of President Donald Trump, Secretary Hegseth, and Navy Secretary Phelan. These goals include “reestablishing the warrior culture” within the armed forces. However, the Navy has not yet disclosed a replacement name for the vessel.

The USNS Harvey Milk, currently undergoing maintenance in Alabama, is set to complete repairs by the end of June.

Political Backlash Over Decision to Remove Harvey Milk’s Name

The decision has drawn immediate backlash, particularly from former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who represents much of San Francisco—Milk’s home city. She condemned the move as “a surrender of a fundamental American value,” adding that it disregards the importance of honoring those who fought for equality and civil rights.

Pelosi further warned of a broader plan to rename other John Lewis-class ships named after iconic American figures.

Pelosi also raised concerns that other Navy ships in the same class—USNS Thurgood Marshall, USNS Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and USNS Harriet Tubman—may also be subject to renaming.

All three figures are celebrated for their groundbreaking contributions to justice and equality in America. While these ships are still under construction, the possibility of name changes has already ignited public debate.

The Legacy of Harvey Milk: LGBTQ Pioneer and Navy Veteran

Harvey Milk remains one of the most influential figures in LGBTQ+ history. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War as a diving officer aboard the USS Kittiwake.

Despite a career cut short by a “less than honorable” discharge—believed to be linked to his sexual orientation—Milk continued to advocate for justice. In 1977, he became one of the first openly gay elected officials in U.S. history, serving on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

